Earth Changes
Death toll from western Nepal landslide rises to 22
Gulf Times
Sun, 18 Sep 2022 11:16 UTC
The latest calamity occurred in Achham district, about 450 km (281 miles) west of the capital city of Kathmandu.
Flash floods and landslides are a common occurrence in the mountainous terrain of the Himalayan nation especially during the annual monsoon rains between June and September.
At least 70 people have been killed and 13 went missing across the country in flash floods and landslides this year, according to official data.
Volunteers, police and military rescuers were looking for people missing in Achham. In the neighbouring Kailali district, authorities recovered a body of a fisherman who had been swept away in the overflowing Geta river.
Yagya Raj Joshi, an official in Kailali said about 1,500 people displaced because of the floods were sheltered in public buildings.
Local media broadcasted images of swathes of farms inundated by flood waters, a destroyed suspension bridge and villagers wading through chest deep water.
Source: Reuters
New World Order
Comment: Another report from 6 days prior to the above event: 5 dead, 10 missing after floods in Nepal