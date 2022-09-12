Darchula, Nepal

Uttarakhand, India

At least 5 people have died and 10 are missing after severe flooding in the district of Darchula in Nepal. Meanwhile in neighbouring parts of Uttarakhand, India, at least one person has died in flooding in Pithoragarh districts.Flooding struck on 09 September 2022 in Naugad and Mahakali municipalities in the district of Darchula after heavy rainfall caused the Lasku and Mahakali (also known as Sharda, Sarda or Kali) rivers to overflow, local media said. Landslides were also reported in the area.According to Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction And Management Authority (NDRRMA), 42 houses were completely destroyed in the floods, with a further 9 damaged. Media reported at least 2 bridges were also destroyed.As of 12 September, 5 fatalities were reported with a further 10 people thought to be still missing. Eleven people have been injured. A Nepal Army helicopter rescued five injured victims from Naugad. Darchula Police said search and rescue operation were being carried out involving teams from the police and army.Darchula is close to the border with the Indian state of Uttarakhand, where flooding was also reported in the district of Pithoragarh. Local authorities reported one person died and around 30 houses damaged or destroyed.Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the affected areas on 11 September. The Chief Minister promised to provide financial aid for accommodation, food, and clothing for the victims.On 12 September Pithoragarh Police warned residents to avoid the Kali River as it exceeded danger levels and was likely to remain high.