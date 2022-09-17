© Sputnik



At least three people were killed in Friday's strike on the civilian administration building in the city of Kherson, officials said. They added that the Ukrainian attack also left 13 people injured,The Kherson Health Ministry reported that three of the wounded civilians are currently in critical condition. One of the people killed in the attack was the driver for a local official, authorities claim.The deputy head of the Kherson administration, Kirill Stremousov, suggested on his Telegram channel thatThe deputy head of the administration, Ekaterina Gubareva, has called the incident "a vile terrorist attack in broad daylight," and urged residents to stay at home citing threats of further attacks.The city of Kherson has been under Russian control since early March, shortly after the country launched its military operation in Ukraine. Late last month, Kiev began a counteroffensive in the region, which, according to Moscow, failed completely and left the Ukrainian military with heavy casualties.