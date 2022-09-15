© Reuters



Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.Russian President Vladimir Putin survived an assassination attempt after his car was allegedly attacked while travelling to his official residence in a decoy motorcade, according to media reports.The Mirror, a UK daily, reported that Putin was in his limousine when a "loud bang" was heard from the left front wheel of the car followed by heavy smoke.It is unconfirmed when the incident took place, but reports suggest that the attack happened this week amid the Russia-Ukraine war. The information on his assassination was released on the General GVR Telegram channel on Wednesday.According to reports, Putin was travelling in the third armoured car among the five that were used as decoys."On the way to the residence, a few kilometres away, the first escort car was blocked by an ambulance, the second escort car drove around without stopping (due to the) sudden obstacle," according to an update posted on the channel, as reported by the outlet."Subsequently, the body of a man was found driving [the] ambulance, which blocked the first car from the motorcade," said SVR General.The channel said that the details of the attack are "classified", and did not provide details of the supposed attack on Putin's life.This is not the first time that someone had tried to take Putin's life. In 2017, the Russian leader publicly disclosed that he has survived at least five assassination attempts.(With inputs from agencies)