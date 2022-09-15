© Joseph Rodgers/CBC



Anyone with the misfortune of being outdoors Tuesday afternoon in Montreal and surrounding areas was in for quite a shower.A rainfall warning issued by Environment Canada for the Montreal, Laval, Longueuil and Châteauguay areas said 50 to 75 millimetres are expected by Wednesday morning. The agency also said there is a risk of thunderstorms during the evening for the Montreal area.Just after 5:30 p.m., Québec 511 announced Highway 15 North beginning at Henri-Bourassa Blvd. was closed until further notice because of water accumulation. It has since been reopened.Water accumulation also resulted in a partial closure of the Metropolitan Expressway near Galeries d'Anjou.An infiltration at the Square-Victoria-OACI métro station resulted in trains having to skip the stop during the late afternoon.