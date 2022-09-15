Rain pounds Montreal area, causing flooding and road closures
© Joseph Rodgers/CBC
Two vehicles were trapped by floodwaters under the Masson Street overpass near De Lorimier and D'Iberville streets in the Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough.
Anyone with the misfortune of being outdoors Tuesday afternoon in Montreal and surrounding areas was in for quite a shower.

A series of videos posted online show Montreal streets and métro stations flooding and pipes and sewers gushing copious amounts of water into the air as a heavy rainfall hit the city.

A rainfall warning issued by Environment Canada for the Montreal, Laval, Longueuil and Châteauguay areas said 50 to 75 millimetres are expected by Wednesday morning. The agency also said there is a risk of thunderstorms during the evening for the Montreal area.



Just after 5:30 p.m., Québec 511 announced Highway 15 North beginning at Henri-Bourassa Blvd. was closed until further notice because of water accumulation. It has since been reopened.

Water accumulation also resulted in a partial closure of the Metropolitan Expressway near Galeries d'Anjou.

An infiltration at the Square-Victoria-OACI métro station resulted in trains having to skip the stop during the late afternoon.