Earth Changes
Water, water everywhere as Montreal hit with heavy rainfall
Montreal Gazette
Tue, 13 Sep 2022 11:09 UTC
A series of videos posted online show Montreal streets and métro stations flooding and pipes and sewers gushing copious amounts of water into the air as a heavy rainfall hit the city.
A rainfall warning issued by Environment Canada for the Montreal, Laval, Longueuil and Châteauguay areas said 50 to 75 millimetres are expected by Wednesday morning. The agency also said there is a risk of thunderstorms during the evening for the Montreal area.
Just after 5:30 p.m., Québec 511 announced Highway 15 North beginning at Henri-Bourassa Blvd. was closed until further notice because of water accumulation. It has since been reopened.
Water accumulation also resulted in a partial closure of the Metropolitan Expressway near Galeries d'Anjou.
An infiltration at the Square-Victoria-OACI métro station resulted in trains having to skip the stop during the late afternoon.
Very few beings really seek knowledge in this world - few really ask. On the contrary, they try to wring from the unknown the answers they have already shaped in their own minds - justifications, confirmations, forms of consolation without which they can't go on. To really ask is to open the door to a whirlwind. The answer may annihilate the question and the questioner.
Recent Comments
Just because the document might be a fake, that does not mean the real version does not exist Are there people in US think tanks that want Europe...
Not my team. Didn't the Nazi's have a kill list, besides anyone Jewish?
Nero, anyone ??? Next thing, Rome Washington is burning ...
US Life Expectancy Falls Again in ‘Historic’ Decline life expectancy in the United States dropped precipitously in 2020 and 2021. In 2019, the...
All I can say is... [Link]