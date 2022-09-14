PIT BULL ATTACK
The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a dog attacked and killed a man in Old Fort over the weekend.

The Sheriff's Office confirmed that the dog was an alligator pitbull.

Deputies arrived just after 2 p.m. Sunday with E-M-S on hand.

When authorities arrived on the scene, 32-year-old Rusty Burris was declared unconscious according to the police report.

E-M-S Paramedic Chris Boggs said Burris did not have a pulse as he was put in an ambulance.

He was then pronounced deceased.