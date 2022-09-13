© Noah Berger / AP



© Patrick T. Fallon



Firefighters in California are making progress against 11 major wildfires, including the Mosquito and Fairview fires, according to a statewide fire update published Sunday.Potential critical fire weather includes a high risk for lightning in Northern California "in eastern areas on Sunday combined with very flammable fuels," it said. Breezy west and southwest winds at 25 to 35 mph will also develop through the San Francisco Bay Area coastal gaps, and south to southeast winds of 15 to 25 mph will extend up to the Sacramento Valley.Isolated thunderstorms may also develop around the Lake Tahoe Basin on Sunday afternoon, according to the fire summary.The Mosquito Fire, which has consumed 41,443 acres, is 10% contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said on Twitter. The Fairview Fire has consumed 28,307 acres and is 45% contained. Both fires continue to threaten communities, structures, critical infrastructure and wildlife.The 12,365-acre Mountain and the 3,935-acre Mill fires in Siskiyou County are 60% and 90% contained respectively.On Saturday, red flag warnings were in place for many parts of the Northwest because of extreme fire weather conditions, as well, including Seattle and Tacoma in Washington and Bend and Portland in Oregon.Oregon's Cedar Creek Fire has grown to 85,926 acres with 0% containment because of the weekend's weather conditions, the Oregon fire marshal's office said in a news release.A level 3 evacuation is in place for "2,230 homes and 443 commercial structures" that are under threat by the fire, the release said. The state fire marshal "has committed seven task forces and an incident management team to protect homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure in the area."