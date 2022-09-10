Earth Changes
6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Papua, Indonesia with one aftershock of same magnitude
Earthquake Track
Sat, 10 Sep 2022 16:39 UTC
6.2 magnitude earthquake 262 km from Biak, Papua, Indonesia
UTC time: Friday, September 09, 2022 23:31 PM
Your time: Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 12:31 AM GMT+1
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 6.2 - 263 km ESE of Biak, Indonesia
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 0 people
Aftershocks:
17 hours ago 5.9 magnitude, 19 km depth
Biak, Papua, Indonesia
16 hours ago 6.2 magnitude, 19 km depth
Biak, Papua, Indonesia
15 hours ago 4.7 magnitude, 10 km depth
Near N Coast Of Papua, Indonesia
5 hours ago 4.8 magnitude, 10 km depth
Near N Coast Of Papua, Indonesia
2 hours ago 4.9 magnitude, 10 km depth
Near N Coast Of Papua, Indonesia
UTC time: Friday, September 09, 2022 23:31 PM
Your time: Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 12:31 AM GMT+1
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 6.2 - 263 km ESE of Biak, Indonesia
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 0 people
Aftershocks:
17 hours ago 5.9 magnitude, 19 km depth
Biak, Papua, Indonesia
16 hours ago 6.2 magnitude, 19 km depth
Biak, Papua, Indonesia
15 hours ago 4.7 magnitude, 10 km depth
Near N Coast Of Papua, Indonesia
5 hours ago 4.8 magnitude, 10 km depth
Near N Coast Of Papua, Indonesia
2 hours ago 4.9 magnitude, 10 km depth
Near N Coast Of Papua, Indonesia
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Memes Will Set You Free: Apocalyptic Conversation and American Gnosis with Arthur Versluis
- Lightning strike kills 3 in Munshiganj, Bangladesh
- 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Papua, Indonesia with one aftershock of same magnitude
- 'Hot lots' turned getting Covid vax into Russian roulette
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- Lightning kills Saudi, herd of camels, injures another
- Meteor fireball over Idaho on September 9
- EU proposes ban on crucial exports from China's Xinjiang over bogus claims of human rights abuses
- Constitutional crisis looms as Britain blocks cannabis legalisation in Bermuda - the UK is the world's largest legal exporter
- Leaked video suggests Israeli health officials covered up serious safety problems with Pfizer COVID vaccine
- Kharkov: What's driving the latest military dynamics & what might come next?
- Yikes: A THIRD of Democrat voters want to impeach Biden
- Freeland says she is focused on her 'really big job,' but does not deny rumour she's eyeing secretary general of NATO role
- Anger at plans to roll back Covid vaccines to under-11s in England
- Video shows gunman fire dozens of rounds in fatal Phoenix rampage
- Steve Bannon tells Charlie Kirk 35 MAGA allies got raided day of indictment
- California woman decapitated by man with a sword in broad daylight
- Chain of corruption: how the White Helmets compromised OPCW investigations in Syria
- Inflation causing hardship for majority in US, Gallup poll reveals
- Right-wing coalition on course to win election in Italy
- Kharkov: What's driving the latest military dynamics & what might come next?
- Freeland says she is focused on her 'really big job,' but does not deny rumour she's eyeing secretary general of NATO role
- Chain of corruption: how the White Helmets compromised OPCW investigations in Syria
- Right-wing coalition on course to win election in Italy
- The planned fall 2022 "Epidemics Tyranny"
- Dmitry Trenin: Six months into the conflict, what exactly does Russia hope to achieve in Ukraine?
- Biden declares 'MAGA Republicans' enemies of the State
- Is wokeness crisis proof? Can woke ideology survive a true crisis?
- Report: Jon Meacham an architect behind Biden's speech targeting MAGA movement
- First came 9/11. Then COVID-19. What's the next crisis to lockdown the nation?
- John Podesta's ties to Dem mega-donor back in spotlight
- The West took advantage of Russian weakness in the 1990s and still doesn't understand the trauma it inflicted
- Number of illegal migrants who entered US since Biden took office approaching two million
- Hungary: EU has failed to agree Russian gas price cap
- "Elites Are Making Things Worse On Purpose"
- Biden speech is 'dangerous escalation,' most Americans say - poll
- Useless Eaters
- Puppets of Power
- Asia's future takes shape in Vladivostok, the Russian Pacific
- It appears that Ukraine planned to use UN-appointed international nuclear experts as a tool for blackmail. The scheme failed.
- EU proposes ban on crucial exports from China's Xinjiang over bogus claims of human rights abuses
- Constitutional crisis looms as Britain blocks cannabis legalisation in Bermuda - the UK is the world's largest legal exporter
- Leaked video suggests Israeli health officials covered up serious safety problems with Pfizer COVID vaccine
- Yikes: A THIRD of Democrat voters want to impeach Biden
- Anger at plans to roll back Covid vaccines to under-11s in England
- Video shows gunman fire dozens of rounds in fatal Phoenix rampage
- Steve Bannon tells Charlie Kirk 35 MAGA allies got raided day of indictment
- California woman decapitated by man with a sword in broad daylight
- Inflation causing hardship for majority in US, Gallup poll reveals
- US chip performance beaten by Chinese start up in independent testing, thwarting US blacklisting
- 7 injured as soldiers' bus comes under fire by Palestinian gunmen in Jordan Valley
- India, China troops begin disengaging from border area
- Natgas pipeline explodes at Lake Lery, Louisiana, barge crash suspected as cause
- Oberlin College finally pays out the millions it owes for launching defamation campaign against local bakery
- Contents of top secret documents seized in Mar-a-Lago raid leaked to WaPo
- Steve Bannon pleads not guilty to fraud, money laundering charges related to border wall fundraiser
- ISIS leader detained - Turkey
- China extends Covid-19 lockdown in Chengdu to continue 'assault for zero community spread'
- Glenn Greenwald: 'The regime of censorship being imposed on the internet is dangerously intensifying in ways I believe are not adequately understood'
- Health Canada considering recommending a booster every three months
- Rare Byzantine coin may show a 'forbidden' supernova explosion from A.D. 1054
- Archaeologists discover monumental evidence of prehistoric hunting across Arabian desert
- 31,000-year-old skeleton in Indonesia shows earliest known evidence of surgery
- Patrick Armstrong on Mikhail Gorbachev's legacy
- Rare find provides archaeologist new insight into Etruscan life under Rome
- Why assume there will be another election? The 1934 US Bankers Coup revisited
- For 18 months, as ISIS advanced, the US did nothing to stop them
- 4,000 years ago Nile River flowed up close to pyramids of Giza
- Jewish remains found in Norwich well were medieval pogrom victims - study
- Cryptic 4,000-year-old writing system may finally be deciphered
- This man lobbied the US to invade Iraq over 'WMDs', but had the courage to admit his mistake
- 11,000 year old mounds identified as oldest man-made structures in North America
- 3 ancient burials hint at multiple migrations of humans through Southeast Asia
- From 'Spanish Stonehenge' to Nero Bridge: World artifacts that reemerged due to heatwave
- Migration, farming and language development across the Southern Arc revealed in vast paleogenetic study
- Rare colorful ruins at the Temple of Cupra in Italy illuminate 2000 years of Roman History
- Whence Phaethon?
- Medieval map shows 'lost' islands of Cardigan Bay
- People were living in South America as far back as 18,000 years ago, chromosomal study suggests
- Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The meaning behind the Russian flag
- Whipworm parasite DNA in Viking feces sheds new light on its history with humans
- How migrating birds use quantum effects to navigate
- Research team finds entanglement of many atoms
- New study shows that motion and coherence of DNA are linked to its damage response and ability to repair itself
- Stunningly perfect 'Einstein ring' captured by James Webb Space Telescope
- Russia launches world's first ice-resistant self-propelled platform for year round research expeditions in Arctic Ocean
- White House pushes NASA to delay launch of killer asteroid telescope
- Mysterious rings in new James Webb Space Telescope image puzzle astronomers
- Secret messenger between fat and the brain discovered
- How serious is the ARk storm (catastrophic flooding) threat along the west coast?
- New kind of Martian aurora discovered
- Study reveals flaws in popular genetic method
- UBC team developing oral insulin tablet sees breakthrough results
- Yes, plants may be conscious too, says researcher
- Universe's oldest galaxies are massive and balanced not small and chaotic as scientists thought, Webb telescope reveals
- Study: Dogs cry for joy as well as pain
- Global financial system at risk from flawed climate models
- Rare Earth: How vital minerals "evolve"
- Eye movements in REM sleep mimic gazes in the dream world
- When light flashes for a quintillionth of a second, things get strange
- Lightning strike kills 3 in Munshiganj, Bangladesh
- 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Papua, Indonesia with one aftershock of same magnitude
- Lightning kills Saudi, herd of camels, injures another
- Eruption at Popocatepetl Volcano, Mexico on September 9
- Floods as Hurricane Kay hits Baja California Sur, Mexico
- Giant waterspout spirals on Italy's Lake Garda
- Two tourists killed by lightning strike on beach in Majorca, Spain
- Europe experiences hottest summer in recorded history
- Streets in Perth became rivers as major flooding hits Scotland
- Flash floods in Hagerstown, Maryland
- Lightning strike kills 9 farmers in Bangladesh
- Unusual waterspout tornado seen in Scotland amid thunderstorm warnings
- Shark kills US tourist snorkeling in Bahamas
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - August 2022: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Woman found dead from apparent dog attack in Malaysia
- Death toll rises to 10 after Typhoon Hinnamnor hits South Korea
- Flash floods in Saxony, Germany
- 'Over 100mm rain in an hour': Hérault and Gard, France hit by heavy downpour
- 36,000 lightning strikes recorded around the UK in just 12 hours
- Colombia - Floods in Caldas leave 3 dead, thousands affected
- Meteor fireball over Idaho on September 9
- Meteor fireball over Morocco (Sept. 5 )
- Meteor fireball over Scotland and the Netherlands on September 4
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of 3 cities in Minas Gerais, Brazil on September 5
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on September 3
- Amazing meteor fireball over the Atlantic Ocean (Sept. 3)
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on August 29
- Meteor fireball crosses the skies of Minas Gerais and São Paulo, Brazil on August 25
- Meteor fireball explodes over the city of Córdoba, Argentina on August 25
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on August 25
- Meteor fireball over Colorado and Utah on August 24
- Meteor fireball spotted streaking across Saudi Arabia's sky on August 21
- Meteor fireball falls into the Mediterranean Sea (Aug.17)
- Meteor fireball over Texas on August 16
- Meteor fireball over Utah and other states on August 13
- Meteor fireball over France on August 11
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on August 11
- Meteor fireball over California on August 8
- Meteor fireball over Slovakia and nearby countries on August 4
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on August 4
- 'Hot lots' turned getting Covid vax into Russian roulette
- Eating behaviors of parents play a role in teens' emotional eating
- Ultraprocessed food — The worst choice for planet and health
- The statistical illusion of better pregnancy outcomes for vaccinated women
- Vitamin D deficiency in melanoma patients associated with worse overall survival, new study finds
- Pfizer to Make Record $54 Billion From COVID Shots and Treatment
- Landmark first peer-reviewed study on Pfizer and Moderna covid vaccines confirms 'excess risk' of adverse side effects
- Does the virus exist? A critical need for resolution
- New study finds walking in nature reduces brain activity associated with stress
- The new COVID vaccines have only been tested on mice
- People generate their own oxidation field of free radicals and pollute the indoor air chemistry around them
- Following the Science? - 159 children dead, 1.2k disabled, 14.5k hospitalised & 55k injured due to COVID vaccination in the USA according to CDC
- Israel covered up long-lasting harmful effects of Covid jabs, corporate media won't cover the story
- Circadian rhythm disruption found to be common among mental health disorders
- Mercola's response to New York Times "Superspreader" hit piece documentary targeted at him
- Low testosterone may increase risk of COVID-19 hospitalization for men
- ONS admits they don't have the data for accurate assessment of vaccine safety
- Ivermectin cuts Covid mortality by 92%, major study finds - Why is it still not approved?
- International survey of unvaccinated 'control group' reports its findings
- Autopsy data confirm deadly heart inflammation from Covid vaccines but not from Covid infection
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Memes Will Set You Free: Apocalyptic Conversation and American Gnosis with Arthur Versluis
- How to read philosophy
- The Devil Incarnate (Part 1)
- SOTT Focus: Effective Altruism: Cringe Alarm!
- SOTT Focus: Evil is Real: What do J.P. Sears and UN Secretary General Dag Hammarskjöld have in common?
- Why Are Leftists Obsessed With Destroying Hero Culture?
- Understanding the tyrannical mind and how it operates
- Best of the Web: How to grow your soul
- The Kindly Ones
- The Parable of Johnny and Petey, and the Partial Death Instinct
- Groupthink in the administrative state: Bad training leads to bad decisions
- Artificial Intelligence: A Secular Look At The Digital Antichrist
- Tlaloc's Revenge
- Best of the Web: The Six Degrees of Evil Kevin Bacon
- As English Goes, So Goes the U.S.
- Flashback: The Traumatic Foundation of Male Homosexuality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Kicking the Cluster B-hive with Joshua Slocum: Queen B's, Homosexuality & Dealing with Narcissists
- Ponerologist's Log, supplemental: Rounding Out the Picture of Mass Formation
- Best of the Web: Cosmic Information Transducers: On the meaning of life in its broadest sense
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism Part 4
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- NASA may provoke alien invasion, scientists warn
- It's Corn!
- Everything you need to know about Liz Truss
- When Your Doctor is a LEFTIST!
- Texas builds 600 miles of border wall using U-Haul trucks from California
- Greta Thunberg would have graduated by now if she stayed in school
- Sources allege Trump stole plans revealing White House's thermal exhaust port
- Clever parents dress son up as a girl on first day of school so teachers will show him how to be a boy
- Climate change is real! Here are 10 undeniable proofs
- Widow with no children living at home urged to downsize from 240 bedroom house
- Is CERN causing collective mass delusion by creating portals to alternate dimensions? an investigation
- Kamala Harris speechwriter leaves administration for new writing gig on Sesame Street
- We demand that NASA rename its homophobic James Webb Space Telescope. Now!!!!!
- A Quick Burn - Barrier Breaking
- Woke employees shut down 'queer-owned' business for being insufficiently woke
- Disaster in Saudi Arabia as Biden keeps asking to meet Jafar
- I'm not entirely sure what being a woman feels like, but I'm pretty sure that's how I feel.
- Polls indicate more breakfast tacos are leaning Republican
- Ron DeSantis runs ad in California asking Libs not to move to Florida
- Elon Musk backs out of Twitter deal after realizing he can read The Babylon Bee by going directly to their website
- Biden: 'I apologize for my latest teleprompter gaffe, end apology'
Leader of the Red House
Quote of the Day
Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.
- Voltaire
Recent Comments
Never happen. These .gov parasites never police their own, no matter how much they whine and cry about it. Government works best when the...
A new interview between Whitney Webb and Catherine Austin Fitts about Welcome Trust, Welcome Leap being an offshoot of DARPA. [Link]
Proof it isn't a "Jew" thing. They're murdering their own, at 'home'.
Gen 9:13 I do set my bow in the cloud, and it shall be for a token of a covenant between me and the earth. Gen 9:14 And it shall come to pass,...
Gen 9:13 I do set my bow in the cloud, and it shall be for a token of a covenant between me and the earth. Gen 9:14 And it shall come to pass,...