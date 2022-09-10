mmmmmmmm
6.2 magnitude earthquake 262 km from Biak, Papua, Indonesia

UTC time: Friday, September 09, 2022 23:31 PM
Your time: Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 12:31 AM GMT+1
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 6.2 - 263 km ESE of Biak, Indonesia
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 0 people

Aftershocks:
17 hours ago 5.9 magnitude, 19 km depth
Biak, Papua, Indonesia
16 hours ago 6.2 magnitude, 19 km depth
Biak, Papua, Indonesia
15 hours ago 4.7 magnitude, 10 km depth
Near N Coast Of Papua, Indonesia
5 hours ago 4.8 magnitude, 10 km depth
Near N Coast Of Papua, Indonesia
2 hours ago 4.9 magnitude, 10 km depth
Near N Coast Of Papua, Indonesia