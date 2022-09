© David Dee Delgado/Getty Images



Steve Bannon, former adviser to ex-President Donald Trump, says the same day he was arraigned on criminal fraud charges, the FBIBannon's remarks come a day after he pleaded not guilty in a New York court to fraud charges and amid efforts by conservative figures to cast the FBI as being politically weaponized."This is this globalist apparatus," Bannon said. "This is the American arm of that: the Biden regime."A prominent figure in conservative politics, Bannon blasted Biden's speech in Philadelphia last week denouncing Trump and his allies as a threat to democracy.An FBI spokesperson declined comment to Newsweek on Bannon's remarks.Bannon, who served as Trump's political strategist, faces charges including money laundering, fraud and conspiracy brought by New York State Attorney General Letitia James. The charges center on the investigation by James, a Democrat, which produced allegations that Bannon pocketed thousands of dollars from donors who gave money to We Build the Wall, an organization he led that promised to help build Trump's vowed border wall with Mexico.Speaking to Kirk Friday, Bannon maintained his defiant posture, calling his arraignment in New York on the charges "one of the best days of my life.""It was a very powerful, spiritual day for me," said Bannon, likening the experience to being "in the zone" during a sports game. He added, "they're not going to shut me up."