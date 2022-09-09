"Arable crops, some of which are fed to farm animals, occupy 12% of the planet's land surface. But far more land (about 26%) is used for grazing: in other words, for pasture-fed meat and milk. Yet across this vast area, farm animals that are entirely pasture-fed produce just 1% of the world's protein."

Global Cabal's Goal: Wipe Out Good Food

The Plan for a Planetary Health-Destroying Diet

It entails cutting meat and dairy intake by up to 90%

Junk Food on Steroids

Why Insect Protein Is a Bad Idea

Food Compass Designed to Destroy Nutrition Guidance

Who in their right mind can believe M&Ms are healthier than whole food — any whole food?

Ultraprocessed Foods Are NOT 'Green'

17% to 39% of total diet-related energy use

36% to 45% of total diet-related biodiversity loss

Up to one-third of total diet-related greenhouse gas emissions, land use and food waste

Up to one-quarter of total diet-related water-use among adults in high-income countries

Promotes financial inequity, the exact opposite of what The Great Reset supporters claim to be working toward

Promotes biodiversity loss and degrades both land and water, which is the opposite of environmental and planetary protection promised by Green New Deal supporters

Ultraprocessed Foods Are 'Fundamentally Unsustainable'

"The findings highlight that environmental degradation associated with UPFs is of significant concern due to the substantial resources used in the production and processing of such products, and also because UPFs are superfluous to basic human needs ...

UPFs utilize persuasive marketing and are usually mass-produced using inexpensive ingredients to enable overconsumption through availability, hyper-palatability, poor satiety and displacing wholefoods in diets.

A growing body of evidence reports that UPF consumption is associated with increased risk of overweight and obesity, cardiovascular diseases, type-2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, irritable bowel syndrome, cancer, depression, and all-cause mortality, among others. It is plausible that this is caused by UPFs poor nutrient composition and degraded food matrices ...

A detailed understanding of the environmental impacts of UPFs is key to informing food policies and dietary guidance. This is pertinent because UPFs are frequently excluded from global and national guidelines and policy documents on sustainable food systems and diets.

For example, the EAT-Lancet report, one of the most recognized reference documents on sustainable diets, does not mention UPFs, nor does the major FAO report on the biodiversity impacts of food and agriculture.

The few policy activities which consider the environmental sustainability of UPFs are based on conceptual evidence, rather than evidence from empirical studies ...

Conclusion: Ultra-processed foods are fundamentally unsustainable products; they have been associated with poor health and social outcomes and require finite environmental resources for their production ... UPFs are responsible for significant diet-related energy, [and] greenhouse gas emissions ..."

Reject The Great Reset Diet

