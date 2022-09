© AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez



Steve Bannon claims he and former President Trump are being targeted by criminal justice system.Former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty Thursday to New York charges related to the "We Build the Wall" fundraiser.Bannon was released on no cash bail and ordered to surrender his passport. He found out about the indictment a week ago when Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office called one of his lawyers to inform him."The [Southern District of New York] did the exact same thing in August 2020 to try to take me out of the election," Bannon continued. "It didn't work then, it certainly won't work now. This is nothing more than a partisan political weaponization of the criminal justice system."Bragg's office declined to comment to Fox News. Another attorney for Bannon, Bob Costello, had "no comment" on the indictment.The Washington Post, citing anonymous sources, reported that the state criminal case would resemble an earlier attempted federal prosecution, in which Bannon was accused of duping donors who gave money to fund a wall on the U.S. southern border.In a separate case, Bannon was found guilty of contempt of Congress in July after he ignored a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 21 and faces a minimum of 30 days in jail.