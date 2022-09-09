© Getty Images / General Directorate of Security

The Islamic State figure codenamed Master Zeyd has been captured by Turkish security forces.Erdogan described the terrorist as "one of the most important directors of Daesh after [Abu Bakr al-]Baghdadi and [Abdullah] Quardash," referring to the organization by its Arabic title. Baghdadi, the founder of IS, allegedly blew himself up in October 2019 during a US raid on his compound in Syria's Idlib province. Quardash took over as the organization's head.He was named as a possible successor to Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi, an IS leader who, like Baghdadi, allegedly blew himself up during a US raid. He got in on the ground floor with IS just as the group was forming in 2013, having previously fought with a jihadist group in Iraq.