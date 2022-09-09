Society's Child
ISIS leader detained - Turkey
RT
Thu, 08 Sep 2022 22:56 UTC
Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorist Bashar Hattab Ghazal al Sumaidai, code-named Master Zeyd or Abu Zeyd, has been captured by Turkish security forces, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on Thursday during a return flight from the Balkans.
Erdogan described the terrorist as "one of the most important directors of Daesh after [Abu Bakr al-]Baghdadi and [Abdullah] Quardash," referring to the organization by its Arabic title. Baghdadi, the founder of IS, allegedly blew himself up in October 2019 during a US raid on his compound in Syria's Idlib province. Quardash took over as the organization's head.
Al-Sumaidai was captured in a joint operation by the General Directorate of Security, the Istanbul Police Department, and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Erdogan revealed, explaining that authorities had tracked his connections in Turkey and Syria and discovered he planned to enter Turkey illegally. He was caught in disguise while attempting to use a fake ID card. The militant leader has been transferred to Turkish judicial authorities following an interrogation by the MIT and the Istanbul Police Department.
Al-Sumaidai confessed to working in the terror group's Ministry of Education and Ministry of Justice. Multiple international reports have identified him as head of the ISIS judiciary. He was named as a possible successor to Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi, an IS leader who, like Baghdadi, allegedly blew himself up during a US raid. He got in on the ground floor with IS just as the group was forming in 2013, having previously fought with a jihadist group in Iraq.
- The statistical illusion of better pregnancy outcomes for vaccinated women
- Vitamin D deficiency in melanoma patients associated with worse overall survival, new study finds
- Pfizer to Make Record $54 Billion From COVID Shots and Treatment
- Landmark first peer-reviewed study on Pfizer and Moderna covid vaccines confirms 'excess risk' of adverse side effects
- Does the virus exist? A critical need for resolution
- New study finds walking in nature reduces brain activity associated with stress
- The new COVID vaccines have only been tested on mice
- People generate their own oxidation field of free radicals and pollute the indoor air chemistry around them
- Following the Science? - 159 children dead, 1.2k disabled, 14.5k hospitalised & 55k injured due to COVID vaccination in the USA according to CDC
- Israel covered up long-lasting harmful effects of Covid jabs, corporate media won't cover the story
- Circadian rhythm disruption found to be common among mental health disorders
- Mercola's response to New York Times "Superspreader" hit piece documentary targeted at him
- Low testosterone may increase risk of COVID-19 hospitalization for men
- ONS admits they don't have the data for accurate assessment of vaccine safety
- Ivermectin cuts Covid mortality by 92%, major study finds - Why is it still not approved?
- International survey of unvaccinated 'control group' reports its findings
- Autopsy data confirm deadly heart inflammation from Covid vaccines but not from Covid infection
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: Moderna Sues Pfizer | Deaths and Miscarriages from Covid Vax
- 'Magic mushroom' psychedelic may help heavy drinkers quit
- Graph shows close correlation between vaccine booster rollout in the United States and excess deaths
- How to read philosophy
- The Devil Incarnate (Part 1)
- SOTT Focus: Effective Altruism: Cringe Alarm!
- SOTT Focus: Evil is Real: What do J.P. Sears and UN Secretary General Dag Hammarskjöld have in common?
- Why Are Leftists Obsessed With Destroying Hero Culture?
- Understanding the tyrannical mind and how it operates
- Best of the Web: How to grow your soul
- The Kindly Ones
- The Parable of Johnny and Petey, and the Partial Death Instinct
- Groupthink in the administrative state: Bad training leads to bad decisions
- Artificial Intelligence: A Secular Look At The Digital Antichrist
- Tlaloc's Revenge
- Best of the Web: The Six Degrees of Evil Kevin Bacon
- As English Goes, So Goes the U.S.
- Flashback: The Traumatic Foundation of Male Homosexuality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Kicking the Cluster B-hive with Joshua Slocum: Queen B's, Homosexuality & Dealing with Narcissists
- Ponerologist's Log, supplemental: Rounding Out the Picture of Mass Formation
- Best of the Web: Cosmic Information Transducers: On the meaning of life in its broadest sense
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism Part 4
- The Serpent and the Staff: Symbols of Safety and Security in the Propaganda of a Global Medical Tyranny
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- NASA may provoke alien invasion, scientists warn
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- Everything you need to know about Liz Truss
- When Your Doctor is a LEFTIST!
- Texas builds 600 miles of border wall using U-Haul trucks from California
- Greta Thunberg would have graduated by now if she stayed in school
- Sources allege Trump stole plans revealing White House's thermal exhaust port
- Clever parents dress son up as a girl on first day of school so teachers will show him how to be a boy
- Climate change is real! Here are 10 undeniable proofs
- Widow with no children living at home urged to downsize from 240 bedroom house
- Is CERN causing collective mass delusion by creating portals to alternate dimensions? an investigation
- Kamala Harris speechwriter leaves administration for new writing gig on Sesame Street
- We demand that NASA rename its homophobic James Webb Space Telescope. Now!!!!!
- A Quick Burn - Barrier Breaking
- Woke employees shut down 'queer-owned' business for being insufficiently woke
- Disaster in Saudi Arabia as Biden keeps asking to meet Jafar
- I'm not entirely sure what being a woman feels like, but I'm pretty sure that's how I feel.
- Polls indicate more breakfast tacos are leaning Republican
- Ron DeSantis runs ad in California asking Libs not to move to Florida
- Elon Musk backs out of Twitter deal after realizing he can read The Babylon Bee by going directly to their website
- Biden: 'I apologize for my latest teleprompter gaffe, end apology'
- Dick Cheney thrilled to no longer be the leastlikable Cheney
Truth is like the sun. You can shut it out for a time, but it ain't going away.
- Elvis Presley
