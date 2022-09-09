© Getty Images / svetikd



Back in July, the Hungarian government declared an energy state of emergency.

All public institutions in Hungary will have to adhere to an 18-degree Celsius temperature cap this coming winter, the government in Budapest has ordered.Speaking at a briefing on Thursday, Gergely Gulyas, the minister in charge of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's office, said:The official acknowledged, however, thatAccording to the minister, the decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday during which officials stated that most of Europe was already facing energy shortages and an ensuing economic crisis.On a more positive note, Gulyas assured Hungarians that the central European country's gas reservoirs currently stand at 65.4%, meaning. He added that Hungary is not being as adversely affected by gas shortages as some other EU member states.As a support measure for the population,directly from forestry farms at a government-set price, according to the official.Budapest is alsoin the coming months, the minister revealed.Gas prices in Europe surged in late February and have remained considerably higher than last year's levels. This has helped spur a surge in overall inflation.To make matters worse, Russian energy giant Gazprom announced on Monday that it would not resume supplying gas to EU consumers via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, citing sanctions-related maintenance issues. Moscow made it clear that the situation would not change until Western sanctions are lifted.The EU, meanwhile, has accused Russia of weaponizing energy supplies.