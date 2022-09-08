It looks like days for the collapse of Europe for energy and finance, weeks for that to move to the USA. Its moved from 15X electrical pricing forcing almost all business to cease in Europe to calls to stop financial markets and nationalize all production and supply chains with price caps to prevent a societal collapse. Its begun, we have very little time left.●▬▬▬ Story Links ▬▬▬●EU Seeks Emergency Power With a Block on Other Countries Doing the Same https://mishtalk.com/economics/eu-see...EU Commission seeks emergency powers on supply crisis with threats of fines https://www.reuters.com/markets/europ...EU seeks sweeping powers over business for use in crises https://www.ft.com/content/984aa02b-3...