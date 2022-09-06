A suicide bomber detonated his vest around the corner from the main gate of the Russian embassy, apparently targeting locals queuing for visas, according to local media.
The death toll has reached 25, with many more injured, according to Al Jazeera.
The blast occurred when an embassy employee went outside to people waiting in line, a source told RIA-Novosti news agency. Reuters earlier reported that compound guards were able to spot the suicide bomber and fired shots at him.
Russia's Investigative Committee said that, according to preliminary data, the slain embassy workers were an assistant secretary and a security guard.
Speaking after the incident, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said security has been tightened at the mission in Kabul, with additional Afghan intelligence and counterintelligence forces deployed.
"Let's hope that those who perpetrated that attack, those who executed this attack will be held responsible in the nearest future."Russia is among the few nations to have maintained an embassy in Kabul since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan a year ago.
Despite not officially recognizing the Taliban government, Moscow has been in talks with the group on a deal to supply gasoline and other commodities to the country, which has been slapped with harsh international sanctions.
Comment: More details on this tragedy out of Kabul: Most of the victims were reportedly Afghans queuing for visas. ISIS claims responsibility for blast near the Russian Embassy: