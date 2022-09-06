© Facebook



"Let's hope that those who perpetrated that attack, those who executed this attack will be held responsible in the nearest future."

Two Russian embassy workers were among many people killed on Monday in an explosion outside the country's diplomatic mission in the Afghan capital, Kabul, Russia's Foreign Ministry has said.according to local media.according to Al Jazeera.The blast occurred when an embassy employee went outside to people waiting in line, a source told RIA-Novosti news agency. Reuters earlier reported that compound guards were able to spot the suicide bomber and fired shots at him.Russia's Investigative Committee said that, according to preliminary data, the slain embassy workers were an assistant secretary and a security guard.Speaking after the incident,Russia is among the few nations to have maintained an embassy in Kabul since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan a year ago.Despite not officially recognizing the Taliban government, Moscow has been in talks with the group on a deal to supply gasoline and other commodities to the country, which has been slapped with harsh international sanctions.