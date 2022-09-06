© Russian Administration of Berdyansk



Another Moscow-appointed official in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory has been attacked and is now in the hospital in serious condition.The Russian-imposed administration of the city of Berdyansk in Ukraine's southeastern region of Zaporizhzhya said on September 6 thatSeveral officials appointed by Moscow to areas of Ukraine during the Kremlin's invasion of the country have died in recent weeks after being attacked.Last week, Russian-appointed officials in Ukraine's Kherson region, parts of which have been under Russian military forces' control since March, said thatReports said at the time thatDays before that, Russian-imposed authorities in the Zaporizhzhya region said that theSeveral other similar incidents have also been recorded in recent weeks.Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.