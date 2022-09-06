exploded car
© Russian Administration of Berdyansk
Car Explosion
Another Moscow-appointed official in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory has been attacked and is now in the hospital in serious condition.

The Russian-imposed administration of the city of Berdyansk in Ukraine's southeastern region of Zaporizhzhya said on September 6 that the city's commandant, Artem Bardin, was seriously injured and rushed to hospital after his car exploded near the administration's building.

Several officials appointed by Moscow to areas of Ukraine during the Kremlin's invasion of the country have died in recent weeks after being attacked.

Last week, Russian-appointed officials in Ukraine's Kherson region, parts of which have been under Russian military forces' control since March, said that former Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Kovalyov, who joined the Russian-imposed government was found dead. Reports said at the time that Kovalyov's partner was stabbed and she died later in the hospital.

Days before that, Russian-imposed authorities in the Zaporizhzhya region said that the Moscow-appointed mayor of the town of Mykhaylivka, Ivan Sushko, was killed by a car bomb.

Several other similar incidents have also been recorded in recent weeks.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.