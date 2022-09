Aussie artist pressured to paint over peace mural

© Image from www.ctoart.com



Critics in Melbourne found an image of Russian and Ukrainian soldiers hugging to be offensive.An Australian street artist has been pressured into painting over his own mural, which depicted a Russian and a Ukrainian soldier hugging each other. Kiev's ambassador to Australia called the image "utterly offensive" and accused the author of creating "false equivalency between the victim and the aggressor."Ukrainian Ambassador to Australia Vasily Miroshnichenko was among the public figures who lashed out at CTO. In his initial reaction on social media last Saturday, he blasted the artist for failing to consult "the Ukrainian community in Melbourne" about his creative process, calling for the mural's removal.Miroshnichenko remarked that CTO had been "swift" to remove the work from Melbourne.