Storms brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of North Texas, causing some flooding issues and power outages Sunday.Tiffany householder watched high winds take down a construction project in Old East Dallas."Half of it came down, the first half of it," Householder recalled. "Then, we were sitting here trying to figure out what to do and then the whole thing just fell."There were also downed trees and power lines across the Metroplex.Near Highland Park, trees snapped in half. One was uprooted and landed on top of a car.In addition to strong winds, several streets in Dallas dealt with flooding issues from the heavy rain.Cars were trapped in high waters, leaving drivers stalled near SMU's campus.It was the same scene at Fitzhugh and Buena Vista.Cell phone video shows a blue car belonging to Odel Gonzalez stuck on the curb."As soon as it started splashing, I thought it wasn't that deep, so I kept going," Gonzalez recalled.But it was chest deep.Gonzales, his girlfriend, and their dog, Ace, were stranded due to Sunday's rain.All three were surrounded by rising water while heading home from a date night."I got out of the sunroof and I pushed the car from over there to here," Gonzalez said.All three are safe.Near Royal and Abrams, bricks from the side of an apartment complex crumbled, falling on top of Bola Brown's Infiniti.Brown said she slept through the storm.Her neighbors woke her up to tell her that her car had been crushed."But I thank God I wasn't in there. What if I was in there?" she said.The Dallas Zoo will be closed Monday. Zoo officials said the storm knocked out power and caused significant tree damage in and around the property.The zoo added that all habitats are secure and animals are safe.There were no injuries to staff or guests.The zoo said it will provide updates about whether it will reopen Tuesday.