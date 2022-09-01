Earth Changes
Heavy rain brings summer flooding to NW Texas
World Is Dangerous
YouTube
Thu, 01 Sep 2022 16:13 UTC
YouTube
Thu, 01 Sep 2022 16:13 UTC
See Also:
Latest News
- 'Overcoming 60 years of apartheid is not the same as marrying a white prince': Nelson Mandela's grandson slams Meghan Markle
- Best of the Web: Three terms Communists have redefined to subvert society
- Hospital tells black people and over-65s not to visit loved ones "because of Covid"
- Washington school board unanimously bans CRT from its classrooms
- Best of the Web: Fauci's Covid disaster: A summary
- Heavy rain brings summer flooding to NW Texas
- Lightning is the killer natural force that caused the most deaths in 2021 across India with 2,880 recorded
- Shocking footage shows Saudi security forces raiding girl's orphanage for daring to protest for better living conditions
- Suez Canal briefly blocked again after another ship, Affinity V, becomes stuck
- Torrential summer rain pounds western provinces of Turkey, hits Bursa most
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on August 29
- Allegations of political bias, widespread misconduct prompt FBI agents to call for Wray to step down
- It's now illegal for anyone under 21 to buy canned whipped cream in New York, officials say it's to stop teens from inhaling nitrous oxide
- The 'fact-checking' liberal media
- No whites allowed: Pfizer fellowship flagrantly violates the law, lawyers say
- Women are disproportionately hurting our country
- More Americans smoke marijuana than cigarettes, poll finds
- UN wants 'permanent presence' at Russia-held nuclear site
- Grande Prairie man says 'wake up Canada' Freeland is 'selling out the country'
- Which crime syndicate murdered Darya Dugina?
- Best of the Web: Fauci's Covid disaster: A summary
- Allegations of political bias, widespread misconduct prompt FBI agents to call for Wray to step down
- Grande Prairie man says 'wake up Canada' Freeland is 'selling out the country'
- Which crime syndicate murdered Darya Dugina?
- Russia's UN envoy tells US to 'return money stolen from Afghans'
- Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91
- Want to fight government - get F-15s, Biden tells opponents
- Pentagon admits 'likelihood' of Ukrainian shelling near nuclear plant
- Top agent exits FBI amid charge of political bias undermining Hunter Biden probe, sources say
- Western Europe headed for 'energy collapse' - Hungary
- US asked British spy agency to stop Guardian publishing Snowden revelations
- Turning off the tap: Germany reaches limit in arms deliveries to Kiev
- Failing up: Joe Biden picks Hunter laptop denier for presidential intelligence board
- RNA for Moderna's Omicron Booster Manufactured by CIA-Linked Company
- Trust linked to Gavin Newsom's in-laws made contribution to DeSantis PAC
- Trump reiterates call for new election over FBI's handling of Hunter Biden laptop story
- Rolling Stone report: Trump boasted he had intel on Macron's sex life
- Ukraine: Somewhere between Afghanization and Syrianization
- The conflict in Ukraine is precipitating the end of Western domination
- Elon Musk cites Twitter whistleblower in new bid to cancel $44 billion deal
- 'Overcoming 60 years of apartheid is not the same as marrying a white prince': Nelson Mandela's grandson slams Meghan Markle
- Best of the Web: Three terms Communists have redefined to subvert society
- Hospital tells black people and over-65s not to visit loved ones "because of Covid"
- Washington school board unanimously bans CRT from its classrooms
- Shocking footage shows Saudi security forces raiding girl's orphanage for daring to protest for better living conditions
- Suez Canal briefly blocked again after another ship, Affinity V, becomes stuck
- It's now illegal for anyone under 21 to buy canned whipped cream in New York, officials say it's to stop teens from inhaling nitrous oxide
- The 'fact-checking' liberal media
- No whites allowed: Pfizer fellowship flagrantly violates the law, lawyers say
- Women are disproportionately hurting our country
- More Americans smoke marijuana than cigarettes, poll finds
- UN wants 'permanent presence' at Russia-held nuclear site
- Hungary signs contract for additional gas supplies with Gazprom
- Belgium's farmers attempt to storm city hall over EU's green scheme that would throw them out of business
- Follow the science or follow the evidence?
- Egypt to issue $2 billion worth of bonds in Chinese yuan
- Report says UK policing 'has lost its way' and cops should stop 'being woke'
- Ya think? US voters wary of new IRS agents - poll
- Children's hospital CEO 'won't back down' on controversial transgender operations - leaked email
- Family-owned bakery falsely labeled racist by woke Ohio college gets win in Supreme Court appeal
- Cryptic 4,000-year-old writing system may finally be deciphered
- This man lobbied the US to invade Iraq over 'WMDs', but had the courage to admit his mistake
- 11,000 year old mounds identified as oldest man-made structures in North America
- 3 ancient burials hint at multiple migrations of humans through Southeast Asia
- From 'Spanish Stonehenge' to Nero Bridge: World artifacts that reemerged due to heatwave
- Migration, farming and language development across the Southern Arc revealed in vast paleogenetic study
- Rare colorful ruins at the Temple of Cupra in Italy illuminate 2000 years of Roman History
- Whence Phaethon?
- Medieval map shows 'lost' islands of Cardigan Bay
- People were living in South America as far back as 18,000 years ago, chromosomal study suggests
- Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The meaning behind the Russian flag
- Medieval monks were riddled with intestinal parasites but still lived longer than general population - study
- The Gospel of Mark Antony - 3 - Jesus, Caesar, and Paul
- Huge complex of 500 standing stones found in Spain
- Infertility and Depopulation: A Diabolical Agenda
- Howard Carter stole Tutankhamun's treasure following discovery, new evidence reveals
- Prehistoric Brits used rare rock crystals to mark burial sites - study
- New research finds CIA used Black Americans as drugs experiment guinea pigs
- Diego Garcia: Stealing a nation and how 'international rules' don't apply if it is the US or UK
- 100,000 tons of Nazi chemical weapons at bottom of Baltic Sea: Reports
- UBC team developing oral insulin tablet sees breakthrough results
- Yes, plants may be conscious too, says researcher
- Universe's oldest galaxies are massive and balanced not small and chaotic as scientists thought, Webb telescope reveals
- Study: Dogs cry for joy as well as pain
- Global financial system at risk from flawed climate models
- Rare Earth: How vital minerals "evolve"
- Eye movements in REM sleep mimic gazes in the dream world
- When light flashes for a quintillionth of a second, things get strange
- Oldest case of rare genetic condition discovered in 1,000 year-old skeleton from Portugal
- Study: Look-Alike Humans Have Similar DNA
- Lab-made mouse embryos grew brains and beating hearts, just like the real thing
- The greatest migration on Earth happens under darkness every day
- NASA's stunning new images of Jupiter show planet in unprecedented detail, including auroras and haze
- Eavesdropping on a black hole: New NASA sonifications with a remix
- Navy dolphin's GoPro cameras reveal their weird and wonderful world in a way never seen before
- Carbon dioxide is not a 'well-mixed gas', can't cause global warming
- Sorry, climate change hysterics. There are fewer wildfires today than in the 1930s
- Russian defense firm working on new 'enemy harassing, humane' drone
- Evidence that giant meteorite impacts formed Earth's continents
- Flashback: The Peculiar Math That Could Underlie the Laws of Nature
- Heavy rain brings summer flooding to NW Texas
- Lightning is the killer natural force that caused the most deaths in 2021 across India with 2,880 recorded
- Torrential summer rain pounds western provinces of Turkey, hits Bursa most
- Michigan storms leave over 340,000 people without power, kill teenager
- Toddler dies after being struck by 4 inch hailstone during freak storm in Spain
- Lightning bolt kills 2, injures 13 in Nepal
- Shallow magnitude 6.3 earthquake - South Pacific Ocean
- Roads turn into rivers in Charleston, South Carolina
- NE China mountain witnesses snow in August
- Lightning strike kills 3 in Rautahat, Nepal
- This week in volcano news - Alert level raised at Mayon, new eruption at Semisopochnoi
- Dead humpback whale washes ashore in Half Moon Bay, California
- Man found dead believed to be victim of dog attack in Nassau, The Bahamas
- Torrential rains trigger deadly floods in Freetown, Sierra Leone
- Storms cause severe flooding in Culiacan, Mexico
- Best of the Web: Pakistan - Almost 1,000 dead, 33 million affected since mid-June in worst floods in a decade
- Boerboel dogs maul girl (6) to death in Zimbabwe
- Man riding bike killed in 'aggressive' dog attack in Channelview, Texas
- Groom in China killed by lightning strike while posing for wedding photos
- Lightning kills two bikers in northern Italy
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on August 29
- Meteor fireball crosses the skies of Minas Gerais and São Paulo, Brazil on August 25
- Meteor fireball explodes over the city of Córdoba, Argentina on August 25
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on August 25
- Meteor fireball over Colorado and Utah on August 24
- Meteor fireball spotted streaking across Saudi Arabia's sky on August 21
- Meteor fireball falls into the Mediterranean Sea (Aug.17)
- Meteor fireball over Texas on August 16
- Meteor fireball over Utah and other states on August 13
- Meteor fireball over France on August 11
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on August 11
- Meteor fireball over California on August 8
- Meteor fireball over Slovakia and nearby countries on August 4
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on August 4
- Meteor fireball estimated to be the size of car explodes over São Paulo, Brazil on August 3
- Meteor fireball over northeastern Spain (Aug. 4)
- Meteor fireball over Minas Gerais, Brazil on August 3
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia and Washington on August 1
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on July 29
- Best of the Web: Huge meteor fireball up to 16 feet in diameter explodes over Puerto Rico on July 27
- International survey of unvaccinated 'control group' reports its findings
- Autopsy data confirm deadly heart inflammation from Covid vaccines but not from Covid infection
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: Moderna Sues Pfizer | Deaths and Miscarriages from Covid Vax
- 'Magic mushroom' psychedelic may help heavy drinkers quit
- Graph shows close correlation between vaccine booster rollout in the United States and excess deaths
- Is The Virus Real?
- Outbreak of mysterious 'tomato flu' virus strikes 82 children under 5 in India
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Diet "Experts" Still Trying to Get You to Go Vegetarian
- Massive miscarriage rates among vaccinated pregnant women found buried in the Pfizer documents
- A herd of elephants in the room bellowing for attention
- Lt. Col. Dr. Theresa Long, MD on Covid vax: 'Hell no, I don't think it's safe'
- 1 in every 482 vaccinated people died within 1 month of Covid-19 vaccination in England according to the UK Government
- Sex between men, not skin contact, is fueling monkeypox, new research suggests
- Most people infected with Omicron weren't even aware they had it
- CDC quietly removes 'claim' that spike protein doesn't 'last long' in the body after COVID vaccine
- Sudden death syndrome and crooked smiles
- Massacre: Nearly half of pregnant women in Pfizer trial miscarried
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: CDC funny business, Turbo-Cancer from mRNA vaccines
- Icelandic study shows Covid infection rates rise with number of jabs
- One in three vaccinated teenagers suffer cardiovascular side-effects, one in 43 suffer heart inflammation - Study
- Best of the Web: How to grow your soul
- The Kindly Ones
- The Parable of Johnny and Petey, and the Partial Death Instinct
- Groupthink in the administrative state: Bad training leads to bad decisions
- Artificial Intelligence: A Secular Look At The Digital Antichrist
- Tlaloc's Revenge
- Best of the Web: The Six Degrees of Evil Kevin Bacon
- As English Goes, So Goes the U.S.
- Flashback: The Traumatic Foundation of Male Homosexuality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Kicking the Cluster B-hive with Joshua Slocum: Queen B's, Homosexuality & Dealing with Narcissists
- Ponerologist's Log, supplemental: Rounding Out the Picture of Mass Formation
- Best of the Web: Cosmic Information Transducers: On the meaning of life in its broadest sense
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism Part 4
- The Serpent and the Staff: Symbols of Safety and Security in the Propaganda of a Global Medical Tyranny
- Why Fukuyama was right all along
- Mindfulness meditation reduces pain by separating it from the self
- Is music universal?
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism, Part 2
- Totalitarian leaders: Greedy, evil, fanatic - or a bit of each?
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Technocracy's 'Science Of Social Engineering'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- NASA may provoke alien invasion, scientists warn
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- Texas builds 600 miles of border wall using U-Haul trucks from California
- Greta Thunberg would have graduated by now if she stayed in school
- Sources allege Trump stole plans revealing White House's thermal exhaust port
- Clever parents dress son up as a girl on first day of school so teachers will show him how to be a boy
- Climate change is real! Here are 10 undeniable proofs
- Widow with no children living at home urged to downsize from 240 bedroom house
- Is CERN causing collective mass delusion by creating portals to alternate dimensions? an investigation
- Kamala Harris speechwriter leaves administration for new writing gig on Sesame Street
- We demand that NASA rename its homophobic James Webb Space Telescope. Now!!!!!
- A Quick Burn - Barrier Breaking
- Woke employees shut down 'queer-owned' business for being insufficiently woke
- Disaster in Saudi Arabia as Biden keeps asking to meet Jafar
- I'm not entirely sure what being a woman feels like, but I'm pretty sure that's how I feel.
- Polls indicate more breakfast tacos are leaning Republican
- Ron DeSantis runs ad in California asking Libs not to move to Florida
- Elon Musk backs out of Twitter deal after realizing he can read The Babylon Bee by going directly to their website
- Biden: 'I apologize for my latest teleprompter gaffe, end apology'
- Dick Cheney thrilled to no longer be the leastlikable Cheney
- Ukraine captures Moscow; NFL Players menstruating
- Raytheon unveils new rent-seeking missile
Quote of the Day
Every one rushes elsewhere and into the future, because no one wants to face one's own inner self.
- Michel de Montaigne
Recent Comments
A Freudian slip on a Royal scale.
That is as it should be.
If I never see his face again, it would be a relief.
Men? BOLLOCKS. They dress like girls and are cowardly enough to cover faces -1
Let he who pumps more oil cast the first stone.