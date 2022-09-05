

Much Ado About Nothing

After a year of investigation, they couldn't come up with anything.

"Are you hesitant to get a COVID vaccine? This doctor opposes them. If you agree, he has some pet supplies he wants to sell you. Meet Dr. Mercola, perhaps the most influential spreader of COVID vaccine misinformation online ."

Who Paid for This Hit Piece?

Why Sell Supplements?

Food has become less and less nutritious, and people supplement according to these fluctuations.

Advertisers Control Content

Interesting Timing

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed all of its COVID-19 guidelines

CDC Vindicates 'Misinformation Spreaders'

"People can use information about the current level of COVID-19 impact on their community to decide which prevention behaviors to use and when (at all times or at specific times), based on their own risk for severe illness and that of members of their household, their risk tolerance, and setting-specific factors ..."

A long list of doctors and scientists have been defamed for saying precisely what the CDC is now advocating.

"CDC's COVID-19 prevention recommendations no longer differentiate based on a person's vaccination status because breakthrough infections occur ..."

Why Expose Government and Corporate Corruption?

My Feedback Has Been Repeatedly Ignored

