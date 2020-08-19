"Mercola brazenly has claimed that many of his products are coronavirus treatments or cures, including vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, selenium, 'molecular hydrogen,' licorice, and other substances.

Besides profiting from the pandemic, Mercola has seemingly advised people to contract COVID-19 after taking supposedly 'immunity boosting' supplements (which of course he sells). Making matters worse, Mercola is a leading proponent of anti-vaccine conspiracy theories — and has been fearmongering against prospective COVID-19 vaccines even before such vaccines are available!"

How CSPI Is Spinning False Claims

Two Decades of Health Journalism Are at Stake

CSPI Is Bankrolled by Billionaires With Their Own Agenda

"In 2017 CSPI's received 37.6% ($5.3 million) of its revenue from membership dues and subscriptions to its Nutrition Action Healthletter. CSPI also took in 35.6% ($5 million) of its funding from contributions, and 15% ($2.2 million) of its revenue from foundational grants.

A number of foundations have given money to CSPI, among them the Rockefeller Family Fund, the Rockefeller Foundation, the Joyce Foundation, the Tides Foundation, the Public Welfare Foundation, Pew Charitable Trusts, and Bloomberg Philanthropies."

CSPI Promoted GMOs and Trans Fat

Which Side Is CSPI On?

"It is impossible to measure the hazards and grief ... the leaders of the major nutrition 'activist' consumer organization have inflicted on many millions of an unknowing public — because CSPI's campaign was wildly successful.

Thanks to CSPI, healthy traditional fats have almost completely disappeared from the food supply, replaced by manufactured trans fats known to cause many diseases.

By 1990, most fast food chains had switched to partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. In 1982, a McDonald's meal of chicken McNuggets, large order of fries and a Danish or pie contained 2.4 grams of trans fat, out of a total of 54 grams of fat. In 1992, that same meal contained 19.2 grams trans fats, a 700 percent increase ...

Who benefits? Soy, or course. Eighty percent of all partially hydrogenated oil used in processed foods in the US comes from soy, as does 70 percent of all liquid oil.

CSPI claims that its [financial] support comes from subscribers to its Nutrition Action newsletter ... but in fact, in CSPI's January 1991 newsletter, Jacobson notes that 'our effort was ultimately joined ... by the American Soybean Association.'"

CSPI Deceptively Erased Its Deadly History

As reported in my 2015 article, "

Did CSPI Kill Millions by Recommending Trans Fats?

" CSPI rigorously campaigned for trans fat prior to 1993, resulting in an avalanche of ill health

It Is Time to Expose CSPI's Lies