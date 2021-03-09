As you might expect, when you're trying to implement a global regime change, you need to exercise very serious control over both the media and the public discourse. If you don't, you might have a rebellion on your hands when people realize that what you're doing is not in their best interest.
And, for that, you need some sort of central propaganda organization. Of course, you don't want the manipulation to be glaringly obvious, so you set up a variety of NGOs, foundations, "public interest" organizations and "grassroots" groups to give the appearance of consensus between independents.
The Bureau of Investigative Journalism (TBIJ) is but one of many, many examples of groups that appear to serve as front groups for a particular agenda.1 You can be solidly assured that when an organization takes over a million dollars from Bill Gates their ability to produce high-quality investigative journalism is impaired and financially influenced..
TBIJ Produces Another Gates' Hit Piece
I've written many articles over the years about attempts by various groups and organizations to smear my credibility and label this site as a fake news hub. The latest attempt comes from TBIJ, which recently asked for my rebuttal on a number of statements they were about to publish2 about me with regard to my stance on vaccines and COVID-19.
"Misinformation about these topics can hinder public health efforts to control the coronavirus pandemic and undermine the ability of individuals to make accurately informed decisions about vaccines," TBIJ's Jasper Jackson wrote in his email.
One of the statements slated for publication that I was asked to respond to is that the articles posted on my website and social media channels "often include misinformation about the pandemic, the coronavirus or vaccines, as well as misinformation on other topics."
One such article, which was singled out, is "How COVID-19 'Vaccines' May Destroy the Lives of Millions" which, according to Jackson, "includes the false claim that vaccines being distributed in the U.S. and elsewhere are 'an experimental gene therapy that could prematurely kill large amounts of the population and disable exponentially more.'"
According to Jackson, there have also been "numerous fact checks articles" about my "publication of misinformation stretching back to the early 2000s." His article will further claim that "The primary purpose of Mercola's articles and social media activity are to drive sales from his various health businesses."
This is a classic and time-honored strategy that is frequently used to discredit any source that disagrees with their agenda. Many may not recall that for the first three years after I started this site, I did not sell anything and subsidized the half a million dollars it cost me to run the site out of my medical practice.
Every content site relies on a source of revenue, either through subscription fees or advertising. Or, in the case of TBIJ, taking dirty money from the Gates Foundation who has an agenda when it comes to his investments in the pharmaceutical and GMO/chemical agriculture industry.

Then, as now, advertisers have a way of influencing the content, and I am free to report the truth without taking advertisers' bottom lines into account. My content has expanded over the years and remains 100% free to the public.
Guess Who Funds TBIJ?
TBIJ is funded by Bill Gates,3,4 a leading force within the technocratic takeover movement who doles out money to anything and anyone that will help further the globalist agenda, including media.5 As recently as November 2019, TBIJ was given a $1,068,169 grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for an advocacy program related to "Global health and development public awareness and analysis."6 Other TBIJ sponsors include:7
- The Google News Initiative, which sponsors fellowships at the TBIJ.8
- George Soros' Open Society Foundation which, not at all surprisingly, funds projects involving "shadow wars and decision machines."
- The Wellcome Trust,9 the largest charity in the U.K. that funds "innovative biomedical research." It was formed in 1936 after the death of Sir Henry Wellcome, a pharmaceutical pioneer and progressive industrialist. Their board consists of present or former bankers, insurance executives and investment board members.
All of these — Gates, Google, Soros and Wellcome — are easily identified as parts of the technocratic globalist network. So, it's not surprising to find TBIJ attempting to discredit and censor those critical of the globalist agenda which, of course, includes protecting and promoting the COVID-19 vaccine program.
After all, the COVID-19 vaccination program is bound to be the most profitable vaccine program in the history of medicine, seeing how the plan is to vaccinate 7+ billion people, and not just once or twice, but probably every year going forward.
And, as reported by Columbia Journalism Review,10 while fact checkers have slapped a "false" label on the claim that the Gates Foundation has financial investments in companies making COVID-19 vaccines and therapies, "the foundation's website and most recent tax forms clearly show investments in such companies, including Gilead and CureVac."
In his email, Jackson also asked me to comment on planned statements regarding warning letters sent to my business from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the FDA's confirmation that a recall of my Organic Cocoa Cassava bars had occurred in 2016.
Why would TBIJ focus on the essentially irrelevant voluntary recall of organic coconut bars as a concern when the real issue they need to be exposing is their acceptance of over $1 million from Gates? Why? Because Gates has been fined well over $1 billion for serious regulatory breaches — $800,000 in 2004;11 $32 million in 2005; and $1.3 billion in 2008.12
Vaccines or Gene Therapy?
As for my description of mRNA "vaccines" as gene therapy, any serious rational and objective assessment would never qualify this as a false claim.
Think of it in the most simple terms. mRNA are snippets of genetic code that carries instructions for cells to produce proteins. The definition of genetic is 'relating to genes' and genes contain instructional code that tell the body what proteins to make.
Therapy is the medical treatment of disease, so mRNA vaccines are very clearly gene therapy.
As noted by David Martin, Ph.D., (see video above), Moderna's SEC filings specify and stress that its technology is a "gene therapy technology," originally intended for cancer treatment. It's mechanism of action also confirms it to be gene therapy. So, it's gene therapy.
Furthermore, these products don't meet the medical definition of what a vaccine actually is and does, so where's the counterargument? According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,13 a vaccine is "a product that stimulates a person's immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease, protecting the person from that disease."
Comment: Apparently Merriam-Webster have already changed the definition of vaccine to include "a preparation of genetic material... that is used in the cells of the body to produce an antigenic substance". Other institutions are sure to follow this changing of the language to fit their desired narrative.
Immunity, in turn, is defined as "Protection from an infectious disease," meaning that "If you are immune to a disease, you can be exposed to it without becoming infected." Neither Moderna nor Pfizer claim this to be the case for their COVID-19 "vaccines."
In fact, in their clinical trials, they specify that they will not even test for immunity. The sole purpose of these products is to lessen clinical symptoms associated with the S-1 spike protein, not the actual virus.
I challenge TBIJ to present evidence that these mRNA injections function in the same manner as conventional vaccines such that they meet the medical definition, and that they are not, in fact, gene therapies. Don't just argue that I'm wrong. Prove me wrong.
Fact: mRNA Technology Has Unproven Safety Record
The mRNA gene therapies currently being misleadingly marketed as "vaccines" admittedly turn your cells into bioreactors that churn out viral proteins to incite an immune response, and there's no off-switch.14
They are fast-tracked products released under emergency use authorization — animal trials were skipped and human trials aren't even completed yet — and based on historical and preliminary evidence, significant short- and long-term side effects are, quite frankly, inevitable. This novel, never before used therapy has a long list of potential problems, including the following:
- The messenger RNA (mRNA) used in many COVID-19 vaccines are synthetic. Your body sees these synthetic particles as non-self, which can cause autoantibodies to attack your own tissues. Judy Mikovits, Ph.D., explained this in her interview, featured in "How COVID-19 'Vaccines' May Destroy the Lives of Millions."
- Your body also views free mRNA as a warning signal to your immune system, as they drive inflammatory diseases. This is why making synthetic mRNA thermostable, meaning it doesn't break down as easily as it normally would by encasing the mRNA in lipid nanoparticles is likely to be problematic.
- COVID-19 vaccines use PEGylated lipid nanoparticles, and PEG is known to cause allergic reactions and anaphylaxis.15,16
- Previous attempts to develop an mRNA-based drug using lipid nanoparticles failed because when the dose was too low, the drug had no effect, and when dosed too high, the drug became too toxic.17 What has changed that now makes this technology safe enough for mass use across all ages and preexisting health conditions?
- The synthetic RNA influences, in part, the gene syncytin. According to Mikovits, when syncytin is aberrantly expressed in the brain, you can develop multiple sclerosis. Expression of the syncytin gene also inflames and dysregulates communication between the brain microglia, which are critical for clearing toxins and pathogens in the brain. It also dysregulates your immune system and your endocannabinoid system, which calms inflammation.
- The recommendation to vaccinate individuals who have previously been infected with SARS-CoV-2, or who have an active SARS-CoV-2 infection, could be very dangerous, according to Dr. Hooman Noorchashm, who sent a public letter18 to the FDA Commissioner detailing these risks.
- Reports in the medical literature have also highlighted the risk of pathogenic priming and antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE). For example, in "Out of the Frying Pan and Into the Fire? Due Diligence Warranted for ADE in COVID-19," the authors explain:19
"ADE is an immunological phenomenon whereby a previous immune response to a virus can render an individual more susceptible to a subsequent analogous infection.
Rather than viral recognition and clearance, the prior development of virus-specific antibodies at a non-neutralizing level can facilitate viral uptake, enhancing replication; a possible immune evasion strategy avoiding intracellular innate immune sensors, or pattern recognition receptors ...
ADE of SARS-CoV has also been described through a novel FcγRII-dependent and ACE2-independent cell entry mechanism. The authors state20 that this warrants concern in the safety evaluation of any candidate human vaccines against SARS-CoV ... This also illustrates that ADE is not always indicative of disease pathology but raises concern for the immunocompromised."
- Similarly, "Pathogenic Priming Likely Contributes to Serious and Critical Illness and Mortality in COVID-19 Via Autoimmunity," published in the Journal of Translational Autoimmunity, warns that:21
"Failure of SARS and MERS vaccines in animal trials involved pathogenesis consistent with an immunological priming that could involve autoimmunity in lung tissues due to previous exposure to the SARS and MERS spike protein. Exposure pathogenesis to SARS-CoV-2 in COVID-19 likely will lead to similar outcomes."
- We apparently don't even know if antibody production is truly protective or pathogenic in coronavirus infections, according to a December 11, 2020, paper22 in the journal Vaccine: X, which states:
"The first SARS-CoV-2 vaccine(s) will likely be licensed based on neutralizing antibodies in Phase 2 trials, but there are significant concerns about using antibody response in coronavirus infections as a sole metric of protective immunity.Sadly, just as I accurately predicted, there's no shortage of media stories reporting side effects in those receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, including sudden deaths of healthy individuals.23,24,25,26,27,28,29,30,31,32,33,34,35,36,37,38,39,40,41 And rest assured, the casualties will continue to mount.
Antibody response is often a poor marker of prior coronavirus infection, particularly in mild infections, and is shorter-lived than virus-reactive T-cells ... Strong antibody response correlates with more severe clinical disease while T-cell response is correlated with less severe disease; and antibody-dependent enhancement of pathology and clinical severity has been described.
Indeed, it is unclear whether antibody production is protective or pathogenic in coronavirus infections. Early data with SARS-CoV-2 support these findings. Data from coronavirus infections in animals and humans emphasize the generation of a high-quality T cell response in protective immunity."
One very serious side effect that has emerged is thrombocytopenia, a rare blood disorder that has been reported in at least 36 Americans shortly after COVID-19 vaccination.42,43 This is what led to the sudden death of a 56-year-old Miami Beach doctor. Symptoms emerged within three days of receiving the Pfizer vaccine. He died two weeks later.
Sure, mainstream media assure us that a link between the vaccine and this lethal condition has not been proven, but to dismiss lethal effects that occur within days in otherwise healthy individuals requires some serious suspension of disbelief.
There were no problems accepting that people who got a positive SARS-CoV-2 test and then died — having struggled with heart disease or cancer for years — actually died due to the infection. Something had to be done.
Now, healthy people are dying within hours or days after vaccination, and we're to just shrug that off as random coincidence. We're to believe they would have keeled over from the same problem even if they didn't receive the gene therapy.
In a paper44 titled, "COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease," published in Microbiology & Infectious Diseases, Dr. Bart Classen also warns there are troubling evidences suggesting the mRNA shots may cause prion diseases such as Alzheimer's.
Based on this readily available data, I believe my projections that these gene therapies "could prematurely kill large amounts of the population and disable exponentially more" is materializing before our eyes. So, again, I challenge TBIJ to rebut, with actual data, all of those reports before they claim I'm peddling misinformation.
Political Powerbrokers Call for Massive Censoring
That there is a powerful network behind the current efforts to eradicate truth-tellers is impossible to miss. The coordination alone — between politicians, Big Pharma, mainstream media, Big Tech, "philanthropic" foundations, NGOs and intelligence agencies — is evidence that this is no minor side project.
Even Congress45 and the Biden administration have reportedly reached out to social media companies, urging them to clamp down on "COVID-19 misinformation" before it goes viral.46
As noted by Glenn Greenwald in a February 20, 2021, substack article,47 "In their zeal for control over online speech, House Democrats are getting closer and closer to the constitutional line, if they have not already crossed it."
I would argue they have indeed crossed the line, seeing how U.S. House Democrats from California — Anna Eshoo and Jerry McNerney — have gone so far as to demand a dozen cable, satellite and streaming TV companies to censor or remove Fox News, Newsmax and OANN, allegedly for the crime of rejecting "public health best practices."
In his article48 on this rapid escalation of government calls for censorship, Greenwald states that "Democrats' justification for silencing their adversaries online and in media — 'They are spreading fake news and inciting extremism' — is what despots everywhere say."
"Since when is it the role of the U.S. Government to arbitrate and enforce precepts of 'journalistic integrity'?" Greenwald asks.FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr has strongly denounced the Democrats' actions, calling it a "marked departure from First Amendment norms," adding that the demands are "a chilling transgression of the free speech rights that every media outlet in this country enjoys ... No government official has any business inquiring about the 'moral principles' that guide a private entity's decision about what news to carry."49
"Unless you believe in the right of the government to regulate and control what the press says — a power which the First Amendment explicitly prohibits — how can anyone be comfortable with members of Congress arrogating unto themselves the power to dictate what media outlets are permitted to report and control how they discuss and analyze the news of the day?"
Peer-Reviewed Published Science Is Not Misinformation
While there are probably several intertwining and overlapping incentives behind the relentless push to get these gene therapies into everyone on the planet — even if it includes shutting down any news networks that once in a blue moon has the courage to report on open questions surrounding these products and other pandemic measures — protecting profits is undoubtedly one of them.
As reported by The Defender,50 drug industry lobbyists spent nearly $306.23 million to influence federal lawmakers in 2020 alone. Drug companies also spend about $30 billion on marketing each year (per 2016 data), $6 billion of which pays to propagandize consumers with 5 million universally misleading ads.51 That's nearly 13,700 ads every day of the year, or 571 ads per hour, 24/7.
Still, despite that massive brainwashing operation, the truth has an appeal all its own. It's direct. It's logical. It doesn't require complicated cognitive gymnastics and 1984-style double-think to "get it." Most importantly, it can stand on its own against attacks devoid of substantial, data-backed counterarguments — which is why I don't lose sleep over baseless hit pieces from TBIJ and other jackals bearing similar stripes.
