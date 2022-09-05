Lockdowns Blamed for Excess Deaths

"Figures for excess deaths from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that around 1,000 more people than usual are currently dying each week from conditions other than the virus.



The ... Department of Health has ordered an investigation into the figures amid concern that the deaths are linked to delays to and deferment of treatment for conditions such as cancer, diabetes and heart disease. Over the past two months, the number of excess deaths not from Covid dwarfs the number linked to the virus ...



Dr. Charles Levinson, the chief executive of Doctorcall, a private GP service, said his company was seeing 'far too many' cases of undetected cancers and cardiac problems, as well as 'disturbing' numbers of mental health conditions.



'Hundreds and hundreds of people dying every week — what is going on?' he said. 'Delays in seeking and receiving healthcare are no doubt the driving force, in my view.'"

Cardiovascular Problems Kill in Record Numbers

A Look at US Mortality Data

"This date of inception is no coincidence, in that it also happens to coincide with a key inflection point regarding a specific body-system intervention in most of the U.S. population," The Ethical Skeptic notes.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention: Weekly Counts of Deaths by State and Select Causes, 2014-20196 The CDC's Weekly Provisional Counts of Deaths by State and Select Causes, 2020-20227 The CDC's Wonder: Provisional Mortality Statistics, 2018 through Last Month - Query by Constraint Engine8

CDC Is Scrubbing Death Records

Deep Dive Into US Death Statistics

"The charts of particular concern ... include the charts featuring stark post MMWR Week 14, 2021 rises in mortality. Specifically, they are Excess non-COVID natural cause, 5+ sigma

Cancer and lymphomas, 9+ sigma

Other respiratory conditions, 2 sigma

Nephritis/Nephrotic syndrome, 4 sigma

Septicemia, 2 sigma

Heart diseases and ailments, 2 sigma

All other ICD-10 tracked natural cause deaths, 4 sigma ... While there are indeed increases in deaths incumbent inside the other ICD-10 codes, those increases appeared to plausibly conform to their same arrival patterns for 2020 as well. In other words, they appeared to be heavily Covid-related in their dynamics, both before and after the Week 14 2021 inflection.



Of particular concern, are those deaths which relate to body-wide regulatory systems as opposed to specific organs or causes. In other words, cancer and lymphomas, heart, autonomous myocarditis/pericarditis/conductive disorders, injuries to the liver and kidneys, etc.



These are not only the canaries in the coal mine in terms of pathology, but may serve to indicate as well that a pervasive systemic disruption is at play inside the average U.S. citizen human physiology, especially over the last 71 weeks. These are the death groups which exhibit the most stark trend of increase post MMWR Week 14, 2021 ...



[Let] us for a moment also review the compelling rationale behind the MMWR Week 14 2021 inflection date. This date is a critical matter of concern for no small reason. Its derivation is no coincidence. The 'Doses and Deaths Comparison Chart', Exhibit B below, outlines why.



Exhibit B — The MMWR Week 14, 2021 inflection date also happens to correspond to the fastest velocity in administered vaccine doses inside the U.S. population. The red line is Excess Non-COVID Natural Cause Mortality extracted from the data behind Exhibit E below."

"That is 7% of the total deaths for the period in question, and possibly 15 to 25% of these highly concerning death ICD-10 groups' trend data — missing. Even absent this data however, the entailed trends are alarming," he writes.9

US Excess Non-COVID Natural Cause Deaths

"Finally, we end with the most important chart of all — the chart which indicates deaths which are not from accidents, suicide, addiction, assault, abuse, despair, disruption, nor COVID-19. The Excess Non-COVID Natural Cause Mortality chart which we began monitoring on May 29th 2021. What I called then, the 'What the hell is this?' chart.



As one can see, we have lost 349,000 younger Americans to something besides COVID and non-natural death, during the period from 3 April 2021 to 13 August 2022.



The current rate of mortality in this ICD categorization, is around 5,000 - 8,000 per week ... which exceeds most weeks of the COVID pandemic itself (save for the absolute peak periods). By now, if all these mortality excesses were indeed a holdover from COVID-19 itself, they should have already begun to tail off. Unfortunately, they are not only not tailing off, in many cases they are still increasing.



Exhibit E — Excess Non-COVID Natural Cause Deaths are at an all time high as of MMWR Week 32 of 2022. 349,000 U.S. citizens have died of some additional factor since MMWR Week 14 of 2021. The current rate of excess mortality represents a five-week average of 5+ sigma in excess (hedging conservatively for lag).



Accordingly, and without a shadow of a doubt, we have established that right now there exists a problem in terms of U.S. citizen health and mortality. One which is differentiated from COVID-19 itself, and began in earnest MMWR Week 14 of 2021."

COVID Jabs Impair Immune Function

"Recently, The Lancet published a study12 on the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and the waning of immunity with time. The study showed that immune function among vaccinated individuals 8 months after the administration of two doses of COVID-19 vaccine was lower than that among the unvaccinated individuals ...



The decrease in immunity can be caused by several factors such as N1-methylpseudouridine, the spike protein, lipid nanoparticles, antibody-dependent enhancement, and the original antigenic stimulus ...



As a safety measure, further booster vaccinations should be discontinued. In addition, the date of vaccination should be recorded in the medical record of patients ... In conclusion, COVID-19 vaccination is a major risk factor for infections in critically ill patients."

A Not-so-Comforting Fact Check by Reuters

"A study of 301 teens in Thailand found mild and temporary heart rhythm changes after a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine among one in six teenagers, not one-third as social media posts claim. The study also saw possible signs of heart inflammation in just seven of those teens with rhythm changes and confirmed myocarditis in only one of the seven."

"The most common cardiovascular effects were tachycardia (7.64%), shortness of breath (6.64%), palpitation (4.32%), chest pain (4.32%), and hypertension (3.99%). Seven participants (2.33%) exhibited at least one elevated cardiac biomarker or positive lab assessments.



Cardiovascular effects were found in 29.24% of patients, ranging from tachycardia, palpitation, and myopericarditis. Myopericarditis was confirmed in one patient after vaccination. Two patients had suspected pericarditis and four patients had suspected subclinical myocarditis. Conclusion: Cardiovascular effects in adolescents after BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccination included tachycardia, palpitation, and myocarditis."

Millennials Died at Staggering Rates in Late 2021

"Basically, Millennials experienced a Vietnam War in the second half of 2021. 58,000 people died in the Vietnam War, U.S. troops [over the course of 10 years], so this generation just experienced a Vietnam War [in 6 months] ...



We've had 1.1 million excess deaths since the pandemic began, many of which occurred in the second half of [2021] ...



I think this is the smoking gun: that the vaccines are causing excess mortality in all age groups ... So, I'm going to put a word out there. It's an old word but it should be re-introduced into the conversation. It's called democide: Death by government. So the government, through the mandates has killed people ...



If you're on Wall Street and you still think Pfizer and Moderna are good buys, I've got news for you: there's some catalysts coming that are probably not going to be good for holding those stocks."

The Elephant in the Room

"I called Ed to clarify where he got the chart and then looked for verification of this. I found the verification. Then I verified that the deaths couldn't be explained by the COVID delta variant. OK, so what caused all the deaths? The only explanation is the vaccine because the deaths are so massive."

Teens and Young Adults Die at Higher Rates in New Zealand

"New Zealand's Ministry of Health publishes regular and detailed reports on COVID vaccine safety, including specific lists of adverse events it has received. As part of the reports, the ministry also counts all deaths of people who have received the jabs in the previous 21 days ...



New Zealand has a national COVID immunization registry and a national death registry, so the records and matching should largely be accurate ... The ministry breaks down the deaths by age, ranging from 0-9 through over 80.



It then compares the actual number of people who died in the three weeks after the shots to the 'expected' number. That figure is simply the number of deaths demographers would have expected over a random three-week period based on actuarial tables estimating mortality ..."

