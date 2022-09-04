© AP/Hanna Arhiova



as the government says it is running short on funds

President Joe Biden is asking Congress to provide more than $47 billion in emergency dollars that would go toward the war in Ukraine, the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing monkeypox outbreak and help for recent natural disasters in Kentucky and other states.The request, which comes as lawmakers are preparing to return to Washington and fund the government,including money for equipment, intelligence support and direct budgetary support.said that more than three-fourths of the $40 billion approved by Congress earlier this year has already been disbursed or committed.Young said in a blog post.The White House request will play into congressional budget negotiations in the coming weeks asBoth parties will be seeking to avoid a government shutdown in the weeks before the midterm elections, but they will have to work out differences over issues like the COVID-19 aid, which has been a sticking point for many months as theandIn Friday's request, the White House is seekingin the Strategic National Stockpile, among other measures.including an initiative to distribute. White House officials say they have some tests left in the stockpile, but not enough to provide free tests if cases sharply increase.amid the partisan stalemate.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the White House has repeatedly warned that there would be trade-offs if that money wasn't approved, and "that is precisely what happened." The lack of free testing kits, for example, "leaves our domestic testing capacity diminished for a potential fall surge," she said.The administration is also asking foramid the ongoing outbreak. Officials said they have already depleted significant reserves from the national stockpileThe money would help ensure access to vaccinations, testing and treatment, and also help fund the global effort to fight the disease, administration officials said.For, the White House is asking for, including money for theederalmergencyanagementgency's disaster relief fund, farmers affected by weather events and efforts to increase the resilience of the electric grid. As part of that request, the administration is also asking forin several states, including for recent devastating floods in Kentucky.