Strong winds and driving rain were seen in Ishigaki, in Japan's southern Okinawa archipelago, as Typhoon Hinnamnor lingered in the area on Thursday, September 1.Footage recorded by @mellows14605250 shows the conditions on the Okinawa prefecture island. Japan's Meteorological Agency said on Thursday that strong winds produced by Typhoon Hinnamnor were continuing in the area.The agency said the storm could affect the island of Kyushu to the north as it moved across the East China Sea towards South Korea on September 5. Credit: @mellows14605250 via Storyful. News.com.au: bit.ly/3pGT90C