A California district called Newport-Mesa's health education textbooks claimed there are over 10 sexual orientations and eight genders, Fox News Digital has learned.A textbook ordered by the Newport-Mesa district called "Comprehensive Health Skills for High School" claims that there are eight different gender identities , including androgynous, bygender, gender-nonconforming, gender questioning and nonbinary.The Newport-Mesa school district's curriculum also said that there were 10 different sexual orientations including androsexual, polysexual, skoliosexual, demisexual and gynesexual.Fox News Digital previously reported that the district instructed students on gender using a "Genderbread" man in sex education class.Another textbook " Comprehensive Health " provides profiles of students, including their names, sexual orientation and gender identity, and asks kids to create their own. For example, "Kai" is 14 years old. She is gender-fluid and pansexual, according to her profile.Fox News Digital reached out to the district for comment, and they said, "We follow the state-adopted standards for health education, which includes sexual health. We use a state-approved health curriculum with select modules, taught by credentialed teachers."They continued, "Parents can opt out their child from participating in comprehensive sex education . Parents also have the ability to review all curriculum taught in our schools so that they can be well-informed and make the best decisions for their child. We understand that there are varying viewpoints and beliefs and we follow California State Standards for curriculum, while also supporting parent choice."