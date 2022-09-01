© Twitter



Widely-circulating videos on social media that show security forces brutally assaulting and beating a group of girls at an orphanage in Saudi Arabia's southwestern 'Asir province have sent ripples of anger and outrage across the world.The footage, firsThe incident happened in the city of Khamis Mushait, located some 884 kilometers (some 550 miles) southwest of the capital Riyadh, during a raid.One man could be seen dragging a woman by her hair across the orphanage lawn as she screamed for help.Other video clips showed officers chasing women through the orphanage and brutally pushing them to the ground.The video footage had been viewed nearly a million times by Wednesday afternoon.Human rights advocates denounced the incident as more evidence of the Riyadh regime's suppression of women's rights under the de facto rule of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MbS.Abdullah al-Jreiwi, a London-based Saudi opposition activist, was quoted as saying thathe wrote on Twitter.Jreiwi warned that"Immediate intervention must be made and everyone who committed the infringement must be held accountable."A hashtag campaign "Khamis Mushait Orphans" to raise awareness and call for justice and accountability has been launched by social media users, quickly becoming the trending hashtag in the Arab country.Meanwhile, stung by the global outrage, the governor of Saudi Arabia's 'Asir region, Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, has set up a committee to investigate the incident and refer the case to relevant authorities, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.of the crackdown.as freedom of expression, association, and belief continues to be denied by the kingdom's authorities.Over the past years, Riyadh has also redefined its anti-terrorism laws to target activism.