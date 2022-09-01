© AP / Efrem Lukatsky



Moscow has welcomed the idea of UN inspectors remaining at the Zaporozhye nuclear plant.IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi made his remarks on Wednesday at a press briefing in Kiev, before inspectors traveled to Zaporozhye.The Zaporozhye facility is Europe's largest nuclear power plant, and was seized by Russian troops several days after Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine in February.Ukraine has alternated between blaming Russia for the shelling, and accusing the Russian military of using the plant as cover for its soldiers. While the US has accused Russia of firing from the plant, aMoscow insists that it does not keep heavy weapons, including artillery, stationed at the plant.Grossi's remarks were welcomed by Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov. In a series of posts to Twitter, Ulyanov said that Moscow has supported the IAEA's mission "from the very beginning," and wished the inspectors "productive work on the site."Shortly before the IAEA delegation arrived at the plant, an official in the Russian-allied administration of Zaporozhye Region,