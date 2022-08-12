© Sputnik / Konstantin Mikhalchevsky



The Ukrainian side has repeatedly denied targeting the plant, and President Vladimir Zelensky has in turn accused Russia of shelling the facility.

Latest attack comes as UN warns both sides to cease fighting near the facility.The facility is located in southeastern Ukraine but is currently under the control of Russian troops.Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Zaporozhye Region military-civil administration, explained thatAnother five shells landed near the fire station beside the power plant, preventing a shift change.Rogov said this was the second time the power plant had come under fire on Thursday and suggested thatThe military-civil administration of Energodar, the city closest to the power plant, said none of the strikes had led to fires at the reactors and no casualties had been reported.Last week, Ukrainian forces carried out a series of strikes on the plant, according to regional authorities, leading to a short circuit at the facility and starting a fire that was eventually put out.Moscow has condemned Kiev's attacks as "nuclear terrorism" and has accused it of holding the entirety of Europe hostage by conducting such "suicidal attacks."Ukraine and the US have also accused Russian forces of using the plant as cover, a claim that Moscow has rejected.