Two persons died whereas 13 others were injured in a lightning strike in Dang of Lumbini on Tuesday night.All the victims and injured were watching a local musical show organised on the occasion of the annual Teej festival when the lightning struck them at around 11 pm yesterday.The victims have been identified as Deepa Gharti (16) and Monisa Sah (19), residents of Gurau, Ghorahi sub-metropolitan city-12 of the district.DSP Rajan Kumar Gautam of the District Police Office says 11 others have sustained minor injuries.Details of the case are awaited.