"You appeared to indicate that as a result of the FBI's warning, Facebook eventually took steps to censor news articles about Hunter Biden's laptop. Specifically, you said that 'distribution' of those articles on Facebook was decreased and explained that 'the ranking and newsfeed was a little bit less. So fewer people saw it than would have otherwise. Your revelation that Facebook took steps to censor information about Hunter Biden on its platform based on the FBI's guidance raises even more questions about the FBI's actions regarding Hunter Biden's laptop."

"Given concerns raised by the FBI and others, we took steps consistent with our policies to slow the spread of suspicious content and provide fact-checkers the opportunity to assess it. However, at no point did we take any action to block or remove the content from the platform. People could — and did — read and share the Post's reporting while we had this temporary demotion in place."

"The American people deserve to know whether the FBI used Facebook as part of their alleged plan to discredit information about Hunter Biden. If so, Congress and the American people require clarity with respect to the extent the FBI communicated with Facebook during the 2020 election about Hunter Biden-related information."

Two Senate Republicans want Facebook to explain whether the FBI discussed Hunter Biden's laptop computer, his business dealings and "Russian disinformation" with the social media platform during the 2020 campaign, citing a revealing podcast appearance by CEO Mark Zuckerberg.told Mr. Zuckerberg, who leads Facebook parent company Meta, that his comments on Joe Rogan's podcast made them wonder ifThe senators wrote to Mr. Zuckerberg:Facebook responded in a series of tweets that said "nothing about the Hunter Biden laptop story is new" and that they took general steps to avoid foreign interference without singling out the laptop reporting.the Meta Newsroom tweeted in recent days.The company pointed to information it provided to the Senate Judiciary Committee in December 2020, in which it said the FBI warned tech companies to be on the alert for hack-and-leak operations by foreign actors before the election. At the time, it said:Facebook said the temporary demotion was lifted after seven days because the content was not rated as false by an independent fact-checker.The New York Post in October 2020 reported that Hunter Biden abandoned a laptop at a computer-repair shop in Delaware. Its hard drive contained emails, text messages, photos and other documents detailing how Hunter Biden used his political connections to boost his overseas business dealings.It was initially dismissed by the Bidens and mainstream media as Russian disinformation. But sources familiar with the investigation confirmed the authenticity this year of the laptop, which was a source of contention during the 2020 presidential election.Since then, GOP lawmakers have scrutinized the contents of the laptop and want to know if federal law enforcement intentionally downplayed its importance. They are pressing FBI brass to explainEfforts to probe the president's son and business dealings will likely ramp up if Republicans retake control of the House and key committees after the mid-term elections.In the meantime, Mr. Grassley and Mr. Johnson want the FBI and Facebook to divulge what they know. They wrote: