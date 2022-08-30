MMMMMM
Very strong magnitude 6.3 earthquake at 10 km depth

Earthquake details

Date & time Aug 30, 2022 09:09:42 UTC
Local time at epicenter Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022 at 12:09 am (GMT -9)
Status Confirmed
Magnitude 6.3
Depth 10.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude 54.6482°S / 136.1694°W

Antipode 54.648°N / 43.831°E
Shaking intensity Very strong shaking near epicenter
Felt 0 reports
Primary data source USGS (United States Geological Survey)