Three persons died in a lightning strike in the Rautahat district of southern Nepal on Tuesday morning.Manisha Kumari (18), Sudamiya Devi (39), and Jagiya Kumari (17) were working in the field of Saroj Sahani in the Garuda municipality-3 of the district, according to the local police office.Saheli Devi Sahani (40), who was also working in the paddy field during the time of the strike, is injured and undergoing treatment at a local health facility, according to police.