Two brothers were killed as lightning struck them in Sukkur on Thursday, ARY News reported.As per details, the lightning struck in a neighboring village of Saleh Put, Sukkur, killing two brothers on the spot.The locals of the area said the deceased were named Muhamad Raza and Ali Raza, who were brothers. It may be noted that several areas of Sukkur are still submerged with rainwater after heavy downpours lashed Sindh's third biggest city.Separately, a cow and 13 goats were killed as lightning struck in Attock, following rain with thunderstorms.The lightning struck in Attock's village of Taveen. The incident dented heavy loss to the farmer.The residents of the area have demanded the Punjab government for financial assistance for the farmer.In the month of April, a teenage girl was killed while over two dozen people suffered injuries in rain-related incidents in Jhang district of Punjab province.