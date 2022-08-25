A Metropolitan police veteran said modern officers are "too woke" and the British public are "losing faith" in forces across the country.Speaking on GB News' Dan Wootton Tonight, Mr Brennan said: "I've been a police officers for 31 years, I've been in law and order and policing for 43 years.He added: "That is what community engagement is all about."The sad reality is nowadays with all the prancing about and TikTokking and let's be honest about it,"There is a view, there is an empathy for this type of person."What the public want and what I know tens of thousands of frontline police officers want is everybody to wear the same uniform, the same oath, be impartial, walk the streets, protect the public, turn up when victims and victims of crime, investigate the crime, it's a simple as that.He later added: "Waving a flag for our Queen on that particular special day, absolutely."Getting down on our knees to Black Lives Matter, absolutely not, it's one of the biggest own goals."So when you asked are they too woke, I'm afraid we are."