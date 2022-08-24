Flooding in Mykonos and Santorini

© Facebook/Ioanna Oikonomou



A waterspout and flooding hit the islands of Mykonos and Santorini on Tuesday as bad weather has spread to most parts of Greece.Footage by mykonoslive-tv shows an impressive waterspout forming off the coast of the cosmopolitan island.The video also shows the flooded streets of the main town and water pouring into homes.Further south on Santorini, several cars were swept away by the flooding caused by torrential rain.The mayor of Santorini, Antonis Sigalas, said that power outages occurred due to damage from lightning.In speaking to iefimerida.gr, Sigalas reported that "from 02:30 in the night it started raining heavily and there was a lot of lightning. Traffic problems were created due to some heavy materials brought by the downpour, but the municipality's crews cleared the roads immediately and now there are no issues. And in the port, ships are running normally."He added that power has been restored in most parts of the island.The short but intense spells of thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday also led to the flooding of major streets in and around Athens and Thessaloniki, and trees were uprooted in northern Greece.Meteorologists warn that more rainfalls are forecast for Wednesday, August 24th, mainly in the central and northern parts of the country and especially in Central and Eastern Macedonia, Thrace, the northern Aegean, and, possibly, the Sporades islands.Hailstorms are expected in the central and northern areas, Thrace, and the northeastern Aegean Sea.The bad weather front is forecast to last until Friday, August 26, 2022.