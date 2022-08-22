dog attack
A 69-year-old Florida resident was killed in a vicious dog attack Sunday.

The body of Shirley Johnson, who lives in Gritney, about an hour north of Panama City Beach, was found about 24 hours after her death.

According to the Holmes County Medical Examiner, a pack of dogs bit Johnson more than 100 times.

The three dogs believe to be responsible were euthanized, authorities said.

Neighbors told WJHG News that those three dogs had a history of aggressive behavior.

Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said there are no charges pending against the dogs' owner because there is no physical evidence tying the dogs to Johnson's death.

WRAL News reached out to the sheriff's office for more information on what that means.