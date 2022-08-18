Puppet Masters
Poland wants Ukraine to admit genocide
RT
Tue, 16 Aug 2022 17:54 UTC
The mass murder of Poles by Ukrainian nationalists during the Second World War meets the definition of genocide and the government in Kiev will have to recognize this sooner or later, Poland's Deputy Minister of Culture and National Heritage Jaroslaw Sellin said on Tuesday.
"They have to acknowledge it because it's a fact. It's simply a fact. A political decision was made and implemented for ethnic cleansing, the extermination of the entire national minority that has lived there for centuries," Sellin told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) during a TV interview.
"This is genocide, it fits all the parameters of the definition of genocide, so there is no discussion here. This is a historical fact. Sooner or later, the Ukrainians will have to recognize it," he added.
Polish historians say between 100,000-130,000 ethnic Poles were massacred by Stepan Bandera's Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA). In 2016, the parliament in Warsaw adopted a resolution establishing July 11 as a day of commemorating the genocide, referring to the date on which the UPA attacked 150 Polish towns in Volhynia and Eastern Galicia. The parliament in Kiev responded by denouncing the resolution as counterproductive.
Poland has put together a proposal for a joint working group and sent the list of its members to the Ministry of Culture in Kiev, Sellin told PAP. The working group would start the search for mass graves, organize exhumations and proper burials, and put up monuments to commemorate the dead.
"We are waiting for a personnel proposal from the Ukrainian side," he said.
Part of the problem, Sellin said, was the Ukrainian government policy of glorifying the UPA as Ukrainian nationalists who fought against the Soviet Union - while ignoring the other things they did, such as the genocide of Poles. As a result, he said, there is a "real ignorance" of the Volhyn massacres in Ukraine.
Poland's task is to build a common historical truth, the deputy minister said, adding that the Ukrainians will "sooner or later come to the point where part of the traditions of this military formation and the nationalist political movements behind it are unacceptable, worthy of condemnation."
Bandera and the UPA are national heroes in present-day Ukraine, officially established as such in 2010 by the US-backed government of President Viktor Yushchenko.
Comment: It seems little has changed in Ukraine.
So let's start with the basics.
THERE IS NO UKRAINIAN NATION!
There are a lot of nationalities, but the main part of them are Khazarians, Cossacks, Greeks, Russians and .... a mixture of the above-mentioned!
Nevertheless, I will continue to use the name Ukrainians so as not to cause confusion.
Poles and Ukrainians are a COMPLETELY DIFFERENT SPECIES OF PEOPLE!
Their attraction is completely different, their habits are completely different, their consciousness is completely different.
Remembering history, I do not find periods when these nations were friends.
There were times when the Khazars took breaks in their conquests and did not attack Poles, so much for this topic.
It is obvious, then, that the Ukrainians will never officially admit to genocide, because the Ukrainians did not do it ... there are no such people as I wrote.
The State itself, as Ukraine, will not admit it either, because at the time it happened, in the 17th century, there was no State Ukraine, which had only been in existence for 30 years and did not intend to take responsibility for past actions.
So there is a stalemate.
Poles remember Wołyń and many other events with the participation of these people very well.
So if you hear that Poland is an ally of Ukraine, you can be sure that it is some kind of political game.
In conclusion, I would like to add that the Ukrainians were not only killing Poles, but also Russians living in these areas, which has also been happening for centuries.