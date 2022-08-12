© Umaru Fofana/Reuters



At least 27 people have died in anti-government protests in Sierra Leone, police and other sources said on Thursday, sharply raising the death toll from the previous day's clashes as shocked citizens stayed mostly behind closed doors in the capital, Freetown., the sources said, as hundreds took to the streets in frustration at economic hardship and a perceived failure by the government to cushion the impact of rising prices.Sulaiman Turay, a 19-year-old living in the east part of the west-African country's capital, marched briefly beforeand said he later saw demonstrators getting shot at from his porch."I thinkhe said.President Julius Maada Bio said the circumstances surrounding Wednesday's events would be "fully investigated".Other verified images from Freetown showed clouds of smoke and teargas as large crowds threw rocks and burned tyres and armed officers patrolled the streets.The protests were concentrated in the opposition's northern heartland and the capital.Long held in check, citizens'Wednesday's death toll included two police officers killed in Freetown, three in the northern town of Kamakwie and one in the northern city of Makeni, the police inspector general, William Fayia Sellu, said.At least 13 civilians were shot dead in Freetown, said staff at the city's main mortuary. Hospital sources said that four civilians were killed in Kamakwie and another four in Makeni.An eerie calm had returned to Freetown on Thursday, residents said, as stores were closed and people stayed in out of fear of unrest.The, according to the internet observatory NetBlocks.Police saidlocal time from Thursday after the government imposed a 3pm curfew on Wednesday in an attempt to stem the violence.