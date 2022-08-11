the worst sowing in the history of Serbia, plus with prices formed like this, it is inevitable that farmers will fail.

Farmers from Vojvodina, Mačva, Stig and other parts of Serbia are organizing a protest ride today in order to draw attention to the pressing problems of agricultural producers that the state does not want to solve. Farmers who gathered at the pump on the road between Stara Pazova and Indjija started a protest drive towards Batajnica., said Aleksandra Jovanović Ćuta, deputy of the coalition "Moramo Zajedno" and co-president of the Zajedno party.By the way,from the pump on the road between Stara Pazova and Inđija to Batajnica.At the head of the protest column are three police cars.at today's protest at that location.At the beginning of the protest, the farmers said that they had properly announced the protest drive, but the commander informed them that they had legal problems. However, they decided to go on a protest ride despite everything.In tractors and cars, most of the protest participants brought their children along. They blow their horns all the time, and the police are at the front and at the end of the line.The column is about 200 meters long.According to information, the farmers, as they told us, were called by the Ministry of Agriculture and told that they were headed to Požarevac.says Jovan Novanković.We have invested a lot, but we have nothing, we used to work and Preševo ​​was being built, and today we are working and Belgrade on the water and Novi Sad are being built, and what about us? Where are we here? This is where dissatisfaction culminates," says Đorđe Sremčević from Karlovčić."We duly registered for the protest ride, but they tell us that now we have some legal problems."We agreed with the others to fight. The state is asking for social peace, andWe asked that the price for a ton of sunflower be 700 euros and that we can fill fuel at a preferential price of 179 dinars," says Radoslav Avramović.Milorad Novaković, one of the farmers in the column, stated that today they will not block Serbia or the roads, but will have a protest drive."The state simply lowered the price of the premium from 15 to 10 dinars in a never-worse situation. I am telling the minister to force some of his associates to go on the field and thatThere are also blockades near Požarevac, where the bridge on Velika Morava is blocked.Radoslav Adamović from the Initiative for the Survival of Serbian Farmers said earlier that the protest should first start at nine o'clock in Stig, after which the drive should start at 12 o'clock in the direction of Stara Pazova-Batajnica."The protest ride will start from Srbobran, probably towards Novi Sad, from Stara Pazova to Batajnica, Subotica and Sombor around the city, and in Požarevac, Stiga farmers will have their own plan," said Adamović.He added that the municipalities of Žabalj, Temerin, Bačka Palanka will also protest and will start driving to Novi Sad. As Adamović pointed out, they will start the protest between 10 am and 12 pm."We are sorry that we have to disturb other citizens, but"The protest will start at different intervals," he said.We remind you that afterAs Nikola Mažić, one of the representatives of the Initiative for the Survival of Serbian Farmers, said, a two-hour protest ride will be organized in several parts of Serbia, which may turn into large blockades if their demands are not met.The worst situation is in Banat. We demand that the state does not interfere in the determination of prices, because only a few people make money in this way. Additionally, we ask that the price of sunflowers be at least 700 euros per ton and that we be allowed to pour 100 liters of fuel at a preferential price," Mažić explained earlier.