Earth Changes
Drought in Europe threatens major shipping river
Deutsche Welle
Tue, 09 Aug 2022 12:28 UTC
The Rhine is an important shipping route for raw materials such as grain, chemicals, minerals, coal and oil products including fuel oil.
Companies are keeping a close eye on its water levels and the potential impact on their operations.
The water levels on the Rhine have recently continued to drop due to soaring hot temperatures and lack of rainfall in the region.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Drought in Europe threatens major shipping river
- Neil Oliver: '...they are trying to make us forget what is ours....'
- Elderly woman mauled to death by family pit bull terrier in Las Vegas
- Severe hailstorm turns Pietermaritzburg in South Africa into a winter wonderland
- Djokovic wife slams magazine as vaccine row swirls
- Ottawa police detective faces misconduct charges for allegedly seeking links between COVID vaccine and child deaths
- Meteor fireball over California on August 8
- Rainwater everywhere on Earth unsafe to drink due to 'forever chemicals', study finds
- Ban all Russians from the West - Zelensky
- President Biden's new weapons package for Ukraine is the largest one yet, Pentagon says
- Exclusive photos: Trump's telltale toilet
- Beyond Genes: Biologists Seek Purpose in Unknown Substances, Processes
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Is the Low Serotonin Model of Depression Finally Dying?
- China gives America a taste of its own geopolitics
- Repression, Terror, Fear: The government wants to silence the opposition
- Ukraine-US bioweapons labs were researching African swine fever, Covid, monkeypox, Russian General reveals
- Supply chain problems will persist because the system is being sabotaged
- UK gov't plans for blackouts, gas cuts, doubling of energy costs, come January
- 'Banana Republic': Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slams FBI Mar-a-Lago raid
- Too much truth? CBS partially retracts documentary about Ukraine war and missing military weapons
- Ban all Russians from the West - Zelensky
- President Biden's new weapons package for Ukraine is the largest one yet, Pentagon says
- Exclusive photos: Trump's telltale toilet
- China gives America a taste of its own geopolitics
- Repression, Terror, Fear: The government wants to silence the opposition
- Ukraine-US bioweapons labs were researching African swine fever, Covid, monkeypox, Russian General reveals
- 'Banana Republic': Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slams FBI Mar-a-Lago raid
- Judge who approved FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago once linked to Jeffrey Epstein
- The 2008 Georgian conflict was the US' template for the 2022 Ukrainian one
- Erdogan and Assad may hold Putin-brokered talks - Turkish media
- Russia-imposed leader of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region orders referendum on joining Russia
- Russia takes out 45,000 tons of NATO ammo - MoD
- Methods US army uses to hide Ukraine involvement revealed
- Russia warns of Polish plans for Ukraine
- Copium: Zelensky's aide calls counterattack claims part of Kiev's 'information warfare'
- Poland refuses to share gas in rejection of EU agreement, Germany will refuse certification of Nord Stream II even if energy crisis worsens
- Biden increases IRS agents to almost 170,000—70,000 will be armed—to target middle class Americans
- Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act—Kamala casts tie-breaking vote
- Every single Senate Democrat just voted against defining pregnancy as a biologically female process
- Trump says Mar-a-Lago home in Florida 'under siege' by FBI agents
- Neil Oliver: '...they are trying to make us forget what is ours....'
- Djokovic wife slams magazine as vaccine row swirls
- Ottawa police detective faces misconduct charges for allegedly seeking links between COVID vaccine and child deaths
- Supply chain problems will persist because the system is being sabotaged
- UK gov't plans for blackouts, gas cuts, doubling of energy costs, come January
- Too much truth? CBS partially retracts documentary about Ukraine war and missing military weapons
- Great reset: Amsterdam's Airport becomes world's first to cap flights in its bid to cut pollution
- The Navy wants to help pay off student debt to get new recruits
- Not just the Dutch: Farmers everywhere fight for survival against climate change activism
- The climate cult is eager to take advantage of Europe's energy crisis
- Entertainment companies start dumping woke content as viewership tumbles
- Outrage as Australian women's cricketer who tested positive for virus HUGS teammates after winning Commonwealth Games gold
- Russia suspends US inspections of nuclear military sites
- The branding of America - Putting lipstick on a pig
- Suspended Florida prosecutor: "I'm not going down without a fight"
- Fourteen young Canadian docs die after getting the shot. Normally would be ~0 over 30 years
- Chris Pratt smashes the 'woke critics' of his new show 'The Terminal List' with Instagram troll
- Sorry for telling the truth: Amnesty 'regrets' distress caused by report about Ukraine deliberately endangering civilians, using human shields
- NYPD officers leaving in record-breaking exodus even before full pensions set in
- Head of the Lancet's COVID-19 investigation is 'convinced' it came out of a lab
- The NATO bombing of Helmand province was not 'defensive'
- Vaccines - how did they come about?
- The dragnet in Lombardy, Italy: Patient zero of lockdowns
- Humans lived in New Mexico 37,000 years ago, butchered mammoth bones reveal
- Ancient Egyptian temple to the sun cult uncovered near Cairo
- The Gospel of Mark Antony - 2 - Parallel lives, parallel cults
- Ancient Europeans were lactose intolerant when milk consumption began - new study
- The Gospel of Mark Antony - 1 - The Jesus Question
- Best of the Web: 'The Special Relationship': How the British Reconquered the United States and Established an Anglo-American Empire
- Stonehenge may be an ancient solar calendar says new study
- Long lost palace of Genghis Khan's grandson may have been found in Turkey
- Britain 'immediately' supported US over 1988 shooting down of Iranian airliner
- Michael Hudson: From junk economics to a false view of history - Where western civilization took a wrong turn
- Lost royal city of Natounia possibly discovered in Iraq
- Flashback: Revealed: Al Gore's real climate catastrophe
- Ancient Roman 'Bridge of Nero' re-emerges from the Tiber River during severe drought
- 8,000-year-old Yarmukian 'Mother Goddess' figurine uncovered in Jordan valley
- Zelensky 2022, Stalin 1942: The US propaganda machine can easily make heroes, but it can quickly change the script
- Bastille Day: The bloodbath that derailed France's republican revolution
- Michael Hudson: The end of Western civilization - why it lacks resilience, and what will take its place
- Beyond Genes: Biologists Seek Purpose in Unknown Substances, Processes
- Secrets of most powerful 'gigantic jet' ever observed revealed in new study
- New study finds COVID-19 vaccines did not reduce mortality in the U.S.
- 99% of Florida's turtles being born female
- A new James Webb telescope image reveals a galactic collision's aftermath
- Asteroid wider than 2 football fields is barreling toward Earth tonight
- Scientists revived the cells of pigs an hour after death, a potential organ transplant breakthrough
- Solar storm from hole in the sun will hit Earth on Wednesday (Aug. 3)
- Midnight comes a fraction sooner as Earth spins faster
- No warming in US for at least 17 years according to rarely referenced urban heat-free database
- Ancient 'Diablo Canyon' meteorite reveals mysterious diamond crystal structure
- Mysteries of some atmospheric halos remain unexplained after 5,000 years
- How did Earth avoid a Mars-like fate? Ancient rocks hold clues
- This is what Saudi Arabia's 100-mile long emission-free smart city could look like
- Mysterious holes discovered on ocean floor puzzle experts
- Existence of Loch Ness Monster just became more 'plausible' after fossil discovery
- Russia to withdraw from International Space Station in 2024, build new base
- Synthetic tools conduct messages from station-to-station in DNA
- US officials voice DNA biowarfare fears
- Space weather may be causing your train to be delayed
- Drought in Europe threatens major shipping river
- Elderly woman mauled to death by family pit bull terrier in Las Vegas
- Severe hailstorm turns Pietermaritzburg in South Africa into a winter wonderland
- Rainwater everywhere on Earth unsafe to drink due to 'forever chemicals', study finds
- Body found near scene of bison attack in Bushton, Kansas
- Boy, 7, attacked by cougar in central Alberta
- Man killed after being attacked by his dog in Castaic, California
- Siren sounds as tornado spotted in Dumas, Texas
- Severe weather in Delaware sends beach umbrellas flying
- Record-breaking rainfall floods train stations, submerges vehicles in Seoul, South Korea - 5 inches of rain in an hour - at least 8 killed (UPDATE)
- As Europe melts, southern Africa enjoys some rare snow nearly 8 inches deep
- Rare blue jet atmospheric phenomenon photographed over Texas, several sighted in one night
- Flash flooding after 2 inches of rain in less than 30 minutes hits Denver, Colorado as Kentucky faces possibility of further floods
- Two dead, several rescued after flash floods in Sonora, Mexico
- Deadly flash floods in Dakar, Senegal - 5 inches of rain in a few hours
- This week in volcano news: A new eruption in Iceland at Meradalir, unrest at Iwo Jima
- Power grid shuts down as Iraq exceeds 51C in crippling heatwave
- Torrential rain causes flash floods in Sicily, Italy
- State of emergency in central Newfoundland extended to Botwood amid forest fires - worst situation since 1961
- California's McKinney fire has destroyed nearly 90 homes and is only 40% contained
- Meteor fireball over California on August 8
- Meteor fireball over Slovakia and nearby countries on August 4
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on August 4
- Meteor fireball estimated to be the size of car explodes over São Paulo, Brazil on August 3
- Meteor fireball over northeastern Spain (Aug. 4)
- Meteor fireball over Minas Gerais, Brazil on August 3
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia and Washington on August 1
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on July 29
- Best of the Web: Huge meteor fireball up to 16 feet in diameter explodes over Puerto Rico on July 27
- Meteor fireball seen over Hungary and nearby countries on July 26
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (July 26)
- Stunning meteor fireball over Spain (July 26)
- Bright meteor fireball over Uruguay and Argentina on July 25
- Meteor fireball over Texas on July 25
- Meteor fireball over Indiana and other states on July 22
- Meteor fireball over New Zealand on July 21
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of Minas Gerais, São Paulo and Paraná, Brazil on July 20
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on July 17
- Meteor fireball over California and Arizona on July 16
- Meteor fireball over Hungary and other adjacent countries on July 13
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Is the Low Serotonin Model of Depression Finally Dying?
- "Open a Public Inquiry into Covid-19 Vaccine Safety": A response to the UK government's response
- Gov't database reveals 10,000% increase in cancer reports due to COVID vaccines
- Official UK. data suggests Covid vaccination offers no protection against hospitalisation
- B vitamins can potentially be used to treat advanced non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
- CDC admits it never monitored VAERS for covid vaccine safety signals
- Nina Teicholz: The latest study on red meat & heart disease a red herring
- Vaccine deaths outnumber Covid deaths in U.S. households, two new polls confirm
- Best of the Web: Turbo-Cancer: A doctor speaks out about aggressive tumors associated with Covid vaccination
- UK Government publishes indisputable evidence that the vaccines are killing people in the thousands: Mortality rates are lowest among the unvaccinated
- Data doesn't lie: mRNA-vaccines and correlation to all-cause mortality
- Polio detected in wastewater of New York City suburb, shares genetic links to virus in Israel and the UK
- Planet saving fake-meat burger fails
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: Alzheimer's Research Faked, Dutch Farmers Protest Green Agenda, Your Pee is Pollution
- College basketball player, 20, drops dead from 'cardiac event'
- The Netherlands: Higher vaccine uptake, higher mortality
- Medical journal finds unvaccinated COVID patients are contagious for LESS time than those vaxed or boosted
- Covid vaccines give zero protection against death, ONS data suggest
- 15% of American adults diagnosed with new condition after COVID vaccine, Zogby survey finds
- The Monkeypox Puzzle
- As English Goes, So Goes the U.S.
- Flashback: The Traumatic Foundation of Male Homosexuality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Kicking the Cluster B-hive with Joshua Slocum: Queen B's, Homosexuality & Dealing with Narcissists
- Ponerologist's Log, supplemental: Rounding Out the Picture of Mass Formation
- Best of the Web: Cosmic Information Transducers: On the meaning of life in its broadest sense
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism Part 4
- The Serpent and the Staff: Symbols of Safety and Security in the Propaganda of a Global Medical Tyranny
- Why Fukuyama was right all along
- Mindfulness meditation reduces pain by separating it from the self
- Is music universal?
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism, Part 2
- Totalitarian leaders: Greedy, evil, fanatic - or a bit of each?
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Technocracy's 'Science Of Social Engineering'
- On natural shitlection, cellular intelligence and Soviet transhumanism
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Reviewing Mattias Desmet's New Book Part 1
- Harming the 'outgroup' is linked to elevated activity in the brain's reward circuitry
- The Master Betrayed #6
- Progressivism, sexuality, and mental illness
- The importance of non-attachment
- Optical illusion makes you see an 'expanding black hole'
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- NASA may provoke alien invasion, scientists warn
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Clever parents dress son up as a girl on first day of school so teachers will show him how to be a boy
- Climate change is real! Here are 10 undeniable proofs
- Widow with no children living at home urged to downsize from 240 bedroom house
- Is CERN causing collective mass delusion by creating portals to alternate dimensions? an investigation
- Kamala Harris speechwriter leaves administration for new writing gig on Sesame Street
- We demand that NASA rename its homophobic James Webb Space Telescope. Now!!!!!
- A Quick Burn - Barrier Breaking
- Woke employees shut down 'queer-owned' business for being insufficiently woke
- Disaster in Saudi Arabia as Biden keeps asking to meet Jafar
- I'm not entirely sure what being a woman feels like, but I'm pretty sure that's how I feel.
- Polls indicate more breakfast tacos are leaning Republican
- Ron DeSantis runs ad in California asking Libs not to move to Florida
- Elon Musk backs out of Twitter deal after realizing he can read The Babylon Bee by going directly to their website
- Biden: 'I apologize for my latest teleprompter gaffe, end apology'
- Dick Cheney thrilled to no longer be the leastlikable Cheney
- Ukraine captures Moscow; NFL Players menstruating
- Raytheon unveils new rent-seeking missile
- World Economic Forum banner slips, revealing HYDRA logo
- Elmo dies of myocarditis after receiving COVID vaccine
- Dems pause January 6 hearings to call for insurrection
Quote of the Day
Take the attitude of a student, never be too big to ask questions, never know too much to learn something new.
- Og Mandino
Recent Comments
It's a simple plan; To effectively control a nation, allow them a little hope by offering them a choice of which of your two parties they would...
Ban all Zelenskys from the world.
Anyone buying this nonsense should be watched for their own safety.
Well said Neil Oliver. May we discover more persons like yourself. Gowon yea sons'!!!
Ironic that the whole country ran out of toilet paper at that time as well.