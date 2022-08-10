A woman was killed in an apparent dog mauling in Las Vegas on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.Officers were called to the 4100 block of Penwood Avenue, in a residential neighborhood near Clark High School.Police say the woman, whom they described as "an elderly female," was pronounced dead at the scene."Officers located the dog at a nearby residence and took it into custody without incident and turned over to animal control," Metro officials stated.Patrol detectives are investigating.This is a developing story.