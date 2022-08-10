Earth Changes
Elderly woman mauled to death by family pit bull terrier in Las Vegas
ktnv.com
Tue, 09 Aug 2022 09:41 UTC
Officers were called to the 4100 block of Penwood Avenue, in a residential neighborhood near Clark High School.
Police say the woman, whom they described as "an elderly female," was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Officers located the dog at a nearby residence and took it into custody without incident and turned over to animal control," Metro officials stated.
Patrol detectives are investigating.
This is a developing story.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Elderly woman mauled to death by family pit bull terrier in Las Vegas
- Severe hailstorm turns Pietermaritzburg in South Africa into a winter wonderland
- Djokovic wife slams magazine as vaccine row swirls
- Ottawa police detective faces misconduct charges for allegedly seeking links between COVID vaccine and child deaths
- Meteor fireball over California on August 8
- Rainwater everywhere on Earth unsafe to drink due to 'forever chemicals', study finds
- Ban all Russians from the West - Zelensky
- President Biden's new weapons package for Ukraine is the largest one yet, Pentagon says
- Exclusive photos: Trump's telltale toilet
- Beyond Genes: Biologists Seek Purpose in Unknown Substances, Processes
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Is the Low Serotonin Model of Depression Finally Dying?
- China gives America a taste of its own geopolitics
- Repression, Terror, Fear: The government wants to silence the opposition
- Ukraine-US bioweapons labs were researching African swine fever, Covid, monkeypox, Russian General reveals
- Supply chain problems will persist because the system is being sabotaged
- UK gov't plans for blackouts, gas cuts, doubling of energy costs, come January
- 'Banana Republic': Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slams FBI Mar-a-Lago raid
- Too much truth? CBS partially retracts documentary about Ukraine war and missing military weapons
- Great reset: Amsterdam's Airport becomes world's first to cap flights in its bid to cut pollution
- Judge who approved FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago once linked to Jeffrey Epstein
- Ban all Russians from the West - Zelensky
- President Biden's new weapons package for Ukraine is the largest one yet, Pentagon says
- Exclusive photos: Trump's telltale toilet
- China gives America a taste of its own geopolitics
- Repression, Terror, Fear: The government wants to silence the opposition
- Ukraine-US bioweapons labs were researching African swine fever, Covid, monkeypox, Russian General reveals
- 'Banana Republic': Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slams FBI Mar-a-Lago raid
- Judge who approved FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago once linked to Jeffrey Epstein
- The 2008 Georgian conflict was the US' template for the 2022 Ukrainian one
- Erdogan and Assad may hold Putin-brokered talks - Turkish media
- Russia-imposed leader of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region orders referendum on joining Russia
- Russia takes out 45,000 tons of NATO ammo - MoD
- Methods US army uses to hide Ukraine involvement revealed
- Russia warns of Polish plans for Ukraine
- Copium: Zelensky's aide calls counterattack claims part of Kiev's 'information warfare'
- Poland refuses to share gas in rejection of EU agreement, Germany will refuse certification of Nord Stream II even if energy crisis worsens
- Biden increases IRS agents to almost 170,000—70,000 will be armed—to target middle class Americans
- Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act—Kamala casts tie-breaking vote
- Every single Senate Democrat just voted against defining pregnancy as a biologically female process
- Trump says Mar-a-Lago home in Florida 'under siege' by FBI agents
- Djokovic wife slams magazine as vaccine row swirls
- Ottawa police detective faces misconduct charges for allegedly seeking links between COVID vaccine and child deaths
- Supply chain problems will persist because the system is being sabotaged
- UK gov't plans for blackouts, gas cuts, doubling of energy costs, come January
- Too much truth? CBS partially retracts documentary about Ukraine war and missing military weapons
- Great reset: Amsterdam's Airport becomes world's first to cap flights in its bid to cut pollution
- The Navy wants to help pay off student debt to get new recruits
- Not just the Dutch: Farmers everywhere fight for survival against climate change activism
- The climate cult is eager to take advantage of Europe's energy crisis
- Entertainment companies start dumping woke content as viewership tumbles
- Outrage as Australian women's cricketer who tested positive for virus HUGS teammates after winning Commonwealth Games gold
- Russia suspends US inspections of nuclear military sites
- The branding of America - Putting lipstick on a pig
- Suspended Florida prosecutor: "I'm not going down without a fight"
- Fourteen young Canadian docs die after getting the shot. Normally would be ~0 over 30 years
- Chris Pratt smashes the 'woke critics' of his new show 'The Terminal List' with Instagram troll
- Sorry for telling the truth: Amnesty 'regrets' distress caused by report about Ukraine deliberately endangering civilians, using human shields
- NYPD officers leaving in record-breaking exodus even before full pensions set in
- Head of the Lancet's COVID-19 investigation is 'convinced' it came out of a lab
- Sgt. Pilfer's Broken Hearts Club Band
- The NATO bombing of Helmand province was not 'defensive'
- Vaccines - how did they come about?
- The dragnet in Lombardy, Italy: Patient zero of lockdowns
- Humans lived in New Mexico 37,000 years ago, butchered mammoth bones reveal
- Ancient Egyptian temple to the sun cult uncovered near Cairo
- The Gospel of Mark Antony - 2 - Parallel lives, parallel cults
- Ancient Europeans were lactose intolerant when milk consumption began - new study
- The Gospel of Mark Antony - 1 - The Jesus Question
- Best of the Web: 'The Special Relationship': How the British Reconquered the United States and Established an Anglo-American Empire
- Stonehenge may be an ancient solar calendar says new study
- Long lost palace of Genghis Khan's grandson may have been found in Turkey
- Britain 'immediately' supported US over 1988 shooting down of Iranian airliner
- Michael Hudson: From junk economics to a false view of history - Where western civilization took a wrong turn
- Lost royal city of Natounia possibly discovered in Iraq
- Flashback: Revealed: Al Gore's real climate catastrophe
- Ancient Roman 'Bridge of Nero' re-emerges from the Tiber River during severe drought
- 8,000-year-old Yarmukian 'Mother Goddess' figurine uncovered in Jordan valley
- Zelensky 2022, Stalin 1942: The US propaganda machine can easily make heroes, but it can quickly change the script
- Bastille Day: The bloodbath that derailed France's republican revolution
- Michael Hudson: The end of Western civilization - why it lacks resilience, and what will take its place
- Beyond Genes: Biologists Seek Purpose in Unknown Substances, Processes
- Secrets of most powerful 'gigantic jet' ever observed revealed in new study
- New study finds COVID-19 vaccines did not reduce mortality in the U.S.
- 99% of Florida's turtles being born female
- A new James Webb telescope image reveals a galactic collision's aftermath
- Asteroid wider than 2 football fields is barreling toward Earth tonight
- Scientists revived the cells of pigs an hour after death, a potential organ transplant breakthrough
- Solar storm from hole in the sun will hit Earth on Wednesday (Aug. 3)
- Midnight comes a fraction sooner as Earth spins faster
- No warming in US for at least 17 years according to rarely referenced urban heat-free database
- Ancient 'Diablo Canyon' meteorite reveals mysterious diamond crystal structure
- Mysteries of some atmospheric halos remain unexplained after 5,000 years
- How did Earth avoid a Mars-like fate? Ancient rocks hold clues
- This is what Saudi Arabia's 100-mile long emission-free smart city could look like
- Mysterious holes discovered on ocean floor puzzle experts
- Existence of Loch Ness Monster just became more 'plausible' after fossil discovery
- Russia to withdraw from International Space Station in 2024, build new base
- Synthetic tools conduct messages from station-to-station in DNA
- US officials voice DNA biowarfare fears
- Space weather may be causing your train to be delayed
- Elderly woman mauled to death by family pit bull terrier in Las Vegas
- Severe hailstorm turns Pietermaritzburg in South Africa into a winter wonderland
- Rainwater everywhere on Earth unsafe to drink due to 'forever chemicals', study finds
- Body found near scene of bison attack in Bushton, Kansas
- Boy, 7, attacked by cougar in central Alberta
- Man killed after being attacked by his dog in Castaic, California
- Siren sounds as tornado spotted in Dumas, Texas
- Severe weather in Delaware sends beach umbrellas flying
- Record-breaking rainfall floods train stations, submerges vehicles in Seoul, South Korea - 5 inches of rain in an hour - at least 8 killed (UPDATE)
- As Europe melts, southern Africa enjoys some rare snow nearly 8 inches deep
- Rare blue jet atmospheric phenomenon photographed over Texas, several sighted in one night
- Flash flooding after 2 inches of rain in less than 30 minutes hits Denver, Colorado as Kentucky faces possibility of further floods
- Two dead, several rescued after flash floods in Sonora, Mexico
- Deadly flash floods in Dakar, Senegal - 5 inches of rain in a few hours
- This week in volcano news: A new eruption in Iceland at Meradalir, unrest at Iwo Jima
- Power grid shuts down as Iraq exceeds 51C in crippling heatwave
- Torrential rain causes flash floods in Sicily, Italy
- State of emergency in central Newfoundland extended to Botwood amid forest fires - worst situation since 1961
- California's McKinney fire has destroyed nearly 90 homes and is only 40% contained
- Dozens injured and 17 missing after lightning strike triggers huge fire at Cuban supertanker port
- Meteor fireball over California on August 8
- Meteor fireball over Slovakia and nearby countries on August 4
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on August 4
- Meteor fireball estimated to be the size of car explodes over São Paulo, Brazil on August 3
- Meteor fireball over northeastern Spain (Aug. 4)
- Meteor fireball over Minas Gerais, Brazil on August 3
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia and Washington on August 1
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on July 29
- Best of the Web: Huge meteor fireball up to 16 feet in diameter explodes over Puerto Rico on July 27
- Meteor fireball seen over Hungary and nearby countries on July 26
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (July 26)
- Stunning meteor fireball over Spain (July 26)
- Bright meteor fireball over Uruguay and Argentina on July 25
- Meteor fireball over Texas on July 25
- Meteor fireball over Indiana and other states on July 22
- Meteor fireball over New Zealand on July 21
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of Minas Gerais, São Paulo and Paraná, Brazil on July 20
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on July 17
- Meteor fireball over California and Arizona on July 16
- Meteor fireball over Hungary and other adjacent countries on July 13
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Is the Low Serotonin Model of Depression Finally Dying?
- "Open a Public Inquiry into Covid-19 Vaccine Safety": A response to the UK government's response
- Gov't database reveals 10,000% increase in cancer reports due to COVID vaccines
- Official UK. data suggests Covid vaccination offers no protection against hospitalisation
- B vitamins can potentially be used to treat advanced non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
- CDC admits it never monitored VAERS for covid vaccine safety signals
- Nina Teicholz: The latest study on red meat & heart disease a red herring
- Vaccine deaths outnumber Covid deaths in U.S. households, two new polls confirm
- Best of the Web: Turbo-Cancer: A doctor speaks out about aggressive tumors associated with Covid vaccination
- UK Government publishes indisputable evidence that the vaccines are killing people in the thousands: Mortality rates are lowest among the unvaccinated
- Data doesn't lie: mRNA-vaccines and correlation to all-cause mortality
- Polio detected in wastewater of New York City suburb, shares genetic links to virus in Israel and the UK
- Planet saving fake-meat burger fails
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: Alzheimer's Research Faked, Dutch Farmers Protest Green Agenda, Your Pee is Pollution
- College basketball player, 20, drops dead from 'cardiac event'
- The Netherlands: Higher vaccine uptake, higher mortality
- Medical journal finds unvaccinated COVID patients are contagious for LESS time than those vaxed or boosted
- Covid vaccines give zero protection against death, ONS data suggest
- 15% of American adults diagnosed with new condition after COVID vaccine, Zogby survey finds
- The Monkeypox Puzzle
- As English Goes, So Goes the U.S.
- Flashback: The Traumatic Foundation of Male Homosexuality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Kicking the Cluster B-hive with Joshua Slocum: Queen B's, Homosexuality & Dealing with Narcissists
- Ponerologist's Log, supplemental: Rounding Out the Picture of Mass Formation
- Best of the Web: Cosmic Information Transducers: On the meaning of life in its broadest sense
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism Part 4
- The Serpent and the Staff: Symbols of Safety and Security in the Propaganda of a Global Medical Tyranny
- Why Fukuyama was right all along
- Mindfulness meditation reduces pain by separating it from the self
- Is music universal?
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism, Part 2
- Totalitarian leaders: Greedy, evil, fanatic - or a bit of each?
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Technocracy's 'Science Of Social Engineering'
- On natural shitlection, cellular intelligence and Soviet transhumanism
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Reviewing Mattias Desmet's New Book Part 1
- Harming the 'outgroup' is linked to elevated activity in the brain's reward circuitry
- The Master Betrayed #6
- Progressivism, sexuality, and mental illness
- The importance of non-attachment
- Optical illusion makes you see an 'expanding black hole'
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- NASA may provoke alien invasion, scientists warn
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Clever parents dress son up as a girl on first day of school so teachers will show him how to be a boy
- Climate change is real! Here are 10 undeniable proofs
- Widow with no children living at home urged to downsize from 240 bedroom house
- Is CERN causing collective mass delusion by creating portals to alternate dimensions? an investigation
- Kamala Harris speechwriter leaves administration for new writing gig on Sesame Street
- We demand that NASA rename its homophobic James Webb Space Telescope. Now!!!!!
- A Quick Burn - Barrier Breaking
- Woke employees shut down 'queer-owned' business for being insufficiently woke
- Disaster in Saudi Arabia as Biden keeps asking to meet Jafar
- I'm not entirely sure what being a woman feels like, but I'm pretty sure that's how I feel.
- Polls indicate more breakfast tacos are leaning Republican
- Ron DeSantis runs ad in California asking Libs not to move to Florida
- Elon Musk backs out of Twitter deal after realizing he can read The Babylon Bee by going directly to their website
- Biden: 'I apologize for my latest teleprompter gaffe, end apology'
- Dick Cheney thrilled to no longer be the leastlikable Cheney
- Ukraine captures Moscow; NFL Players menstruating
- Raytheon unveils new rent-seeking missile
- World Economic Forum banner slips, revealing HYDRA logo
- Elmo dies of myocarditis after receiving COVID vaccine
- Dems pause January 6 hearings to call for insurrection
Quote of the Day
Take the attitude of a student, never be too big to ask questions, never know too much to learn something new.
- Og Mandino
Recent Comments
I don’t think one size fits all. I most definitely agree that childhood trauma is responsible for some cases of homosexuality. But I also believe...
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky wants the West to seek inspiration from German Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, well, this says it all, whilst the...
He's getting desperate - I can't say I blame him. The walls are closing in on him (Russia) and the floor will crumble and give way soon. (The...
We always need to look at this as a narrative, as manipulation. The globalists have disrupted farming, supply chains, fuel availability, food...
US government is traitors to US citizens.