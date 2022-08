© ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images



President Biden has sent $9.8 billion in security aid to Ukraine since entering office.The Pentagon unveiled its latest $1 billion weapons package to support Ukraine against Russia's invasion on Monday.The U.S. is also sending 75,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition; 20 120mm mortar systems and 20,000 rounds of 120mm mortar ammunition.Ukraine will also receive additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS); 1,000 Javelin and hundreds of AT4 anti-armor systems; 50 armored medical treatment vehicles; Claymore anti-personnel munitions; C-4 explosives, demolition munitions, and demolition equipment; Medical supplies, and other equipment, according to the DOD.The Biden administration last sent a $700 million security package to Ukraine in early June.While support for Ukraine in Washington is largely bipartisan, some Republicans have criticized Biden for offering too much in aid. Sen. Josh Hawley , R-MO, argued earlier this year that the funds could be better spent combating inflation and other domestic issues.