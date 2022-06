© AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File



The U.S. will send another $450 million in military aid to Ukraine, including some additional medium-range rocket systems, U.S. officials said Thursday.The latest package will include a number of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, and is expected to be announced later Thursday.The package will also include ammunition and other supplies.The new aid. Ukrainian leaders have persistently asked for the more advanced, precision rocket systems in order to better fight back against Russia. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details ahead of an announcement., according to British and Ukrainian military officials.Russian forces have been bombarding the city of Sievierodonetskfor weeks with artillery and air raids, andThe HIMARS. The systems are mounted on trucks, which carry a container with six precision-guided rockets that can travel about 45 miles (70 kilometers).The aid is part of the $40 billion in security and economic assistance passed last month by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden Overall, since the war began in late February, the U.S. has committed more than $6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine , including this latest package. The latest $450 million will be from draw down authority, which means