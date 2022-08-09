trump desan tis
© Associated Press
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and President Donald Trump in 2018
Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Florida Republican sent a tweet Monday evening as it was reported the raid was related to Trump's handling of presidential records, including classified documents, after leaving office.

"The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime's political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves. Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic," DeSantis tweeted.


The governor, who is seen as a top Republican presidential candidate for 2024 if he embarks on a campaign, was referring to the federal investigation into Hunter Biden and the Inflation Reduction Act's $46 billion provision that could lead to the hiring of more than 80,000 additional IRS agents.


DeSantis has been a Trump ally, receiving the former president's endorsement during his first run for governor in 2018. He is running for reelection this year.

In announcing that Mar-a-Lago had been raided on Monday, Trump said in a statement that he is the victim of "political targeting." The Justice Department and FBI have declined to comment on the matter.