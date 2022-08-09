Australia's decision to field a cricketer with Covid-19 at the Commonwealth Games has sparked controversy and claims of hypocrisy given the country's hard line on lockdowns during the pandemic - and their decision to deport Novak Djokovic over his vaccination status.Tahlia McGrath was permitted to play at Edgbaston in Birmingham yesterday despite testing positive. She bowled and batted in the match and also took the catch that dismissed India's star opener Shafali Verma as the Southern Stars took gold.She batted at No4 without a mask before she was dismissed after scoring just two runs off four balls. McGrath then bowled two overs for 24 runs and also took a catch, when she held up her hands to warn her fellow players not to come and celebrate with her.She had woken up with mild symptoms yesterday morning and then returned a positive test. However, she was still selected in the Aussies' XI after tournament organisers approved her participation following consultations before the toss, which was delayed.But critics have said she should not have been allowed to play.There was also anger because Indian para discus athlete Aneesh Kumar Pillai was banned from his Commonwealth final in Birmingham after testing positive for Covid-19. The virus was picked up by a random swab - and he was asymptomatic - butOne Australian tweeted that McGrath's participationAustralia won the first-ever women's cricket gold after posting 161-8 from their 20 overs, then bowling India out for 152. McGrath stood on the podium with her team-mates again wearing a mask.Opener Beth Mooney - who made 61 runs off 41 balls - said:Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur said they found out about the positive covid test just before the toss. She said: 'That was something not in our control. The CWG had to take a decision and we were okay with it since she [Tahlia McGrath] wasn't very ill, so we decided to play. We had to show sportsman spirit. I'm happy we didn't say no to Tahlia, it [missing the final] would have been very hard-hitting for her.'Sports reporter Naveen Sharma slammed the move as 'shameless' in a Tweet: 'Australians always preach about right or wrong but they forget everything when it comes to them.''Tahlia McGrath tested Covid positive. Yet she was allowed to play.'How racist they are. Imagine same happening with any Asian player they wouldn't have allowed at all,' said another.'If the same would happen with Asian team the match would have been abandoned and opposition would get the gold,' another posted.'How could this be possible... The umpires already stole the women's hockey semi-final from India too against Australia with bad umpirism, too much favouritism for Australia,' posted another.A number of cricket fans pointed to Australia refusing to let tennis champion Novak Djokovic play in the Australian Open and called us hypocrites for allowing McGrath to play.It wasn't just Indian supporters shocked and appalled by the decision, with many Australian fans questioning the decision as well.'The team they played against should appeal to health organisation it's highly dangerous and not legal to endanger others health. Australia would be up in all sorts if it was other way around especially if we lost,' one Aussie fan posted.'Absolute rubbish! Shouldn't be anywhere near others if she has it and India should refuse to play as a positive puts you out for everyone else. Why is it suddenly ok now?' posted another.'This is strange. A positive test rules you out of contention. What if India refuse to take part on health grounds?' another said.Australia held on to win by nine runs despite a brilliant knock by Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, adding Commonwealth gold to World T20 and ODI success for this all-conquering side.Ash Gardner, the hero with the bat when Australia beat India to open the tournament, this time starred with the ball, taking 3-16 off three overs - including the match-turning wicket of Kaur.After winning the toss and opting to bat, Alyssa Healy again failed to fire, out lbw for seven, but skipper Meg Lanning joined Beth Mooney for a 74-run partnership off just 47 deliveries.Australia were looking comfortable, before a double piece of brilliance from Radha Yadav dragged India back into the contest.First Yadav flicked the ball between her legs to catch Lanning short of her ground for 36 after backing up to far, before she plucked a diving catch off McGrath to dismiss the Australian No.4 in the next over.Gardner pounded a quick-fire 25, but it was Mooney (61 off 41) who was holding the innings together before she was dismissed by a brilliant Deepti Sharma catch.Sharma stuck out a hand to take a one-handed stunner.After staring down 180-plus, Australia fell away towards the end and managed just 11 runs off the final two overs and reached 8-161.India smacked 12 runs off the first over in reply but lost two quick wickets, with Darcie Brown bowling Smriti Mandhana behind her legs before Shafali Verma wasted her extra life to fall for 11.But enter Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian skipper looking like she would carry India to the gold medal on her own as she struck a brilliant 65 off 43 balls before holing out in the deep as Gardner picked up two wickets in two balls.A Grace Harris direct hit helped stymie India as they were left needing 11 runs off the final over, but it only lasted three balls as Jess Jonassen claimed the final wicket to spark wild celebrations.