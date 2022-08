© AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee



Trump said the FBI's search warrant execution at his Palm Beach, Florida resort resembles something from a 'third-world country'.Former President Trump on Monday said that his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida was "under siege" by a "large group" of FBI agents conducting a search warrant."What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee?" he said. "Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States."Trump made a vague reference to the events of Monday during a tele-rally for Sarah Palin, the former Alaskan governor who is now running for Congress. "Another day in paradise," Trump said. "This is a strange day - you probably all read about it, but very important," he added before continuing with his remarks."They were not being judicious about what they took," the source told Fox News.South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, one of many criticizing the raid, called it "an unprecedented political weaponization of the Justice Department.""They've been after President Trump as a candidate, as President, and now as a former President," Noem tweeted. "Using the criminal justice system in this manner is un-American."The Republican National Committee (RNC) slammed the raid as a double standard."Absolute power corrupts absolutely. Countless times we have examples of Democrats flouting the law and abusing power with no recourse," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.Trump was in New York City when the raid was carried out and is now headed to Bedminster, Fox News has learned. An FBI source confirmed that FBI agents from Washington, D.C. who are on the bureau's Evidence Response Team conducted the raid and notified the Miami Field Office just before.Per standard protocol, FBI Director Wray and Attorney General Garland were aware of the raid even if shortly before and would have been fully briefed.A White House official told Fox News it did not have any notice of the reported action and referred all additional questions to the DOJ.A separate investigation into efforts by Trump allies to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol has intensified in Washington in recent weeks, particularly with the January 6 congressional committee holding hearings to reveal its findings.Per sources familiar with the matter, the FBI raid is related to the alleged taking of potential classified information upon leaving Washington on January 2021 - not the January 6th investigation.