Chris Pratt had the last laugh after "woke critics" on "Rotten Tomatoes" certified his new Amazon Prime show, The Terminal List, as "rotten."
The show follows Pratt's character, Navy SEAL commander James Reece, who is determined to find out who killed his platoon and get revenge.
While critics were not pleased with the production, many fans immediately came to Pratt's rescue, with the audience score on the review site coming in as 94% "fresh."
In a brazen move, the Wanted star took to his Instagram story, sharing a report that suggested the actor defied "woke critics."
According to Nielsen reports, at least 1.6 billion minutes were devoted to streaming Pratt's new show.
The reviews left on Amazon are predominately positive.
Pratt is no stranger to criticism, having been ridiculed in the past for his attendance of a church that some critics have labeled as being anti-LGBTQ.
Pratt was also eviscerated by people who thought he had taken a public jab at ex-wife Anna Faris with a comment to his second wife.
Fans thought Pratt's compliment to Katherine Schwarzenegger for giving him a "healthy daughter" was a slight to the House Bunny actress because she had delivered she and Pratt's son, Jack, prematurely.
Pratt was heartbroken by the assertion and later said in an interview with Men's Health of the backlash, "It really f***ing bothered me, dude. I cried about it."
