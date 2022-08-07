© AFP/Munir uz zaman



Thousands of Bangladeshis besieged fuel stations across the country after the government raised prices by as much as 52 per cent, the largest jump on record, on the back of higher oil prices.Russia's invasion of Ukraine has seen global energy prices soar, though oil has fallen back in recent weeks as recession fears mount.Dhaka announced Friday (Aug 5) that the price of petrol was going up by 51.7 per cent and diesel by 42.5 per cent from midnight.Demonstrators said the increases will disproportionately hit the country'sIn Sylhet, retailers tried to impose higher prices immediately after the hike was announced, Police Commissioner Md Nisharul Arif told AFP."People gathered and protested in front of all the fuel pumps in Sylhet city."There were similar protests in other cities.Energy minister Nasru Hamid told reporters the decision was driven by global markets."Some adjustments have to be made in view of the global situation. If the situation normalises, the fuel prices will be revised accordingly," he said.Bangladesh has been hit by higher energy prices in the wake of the war in Ukraine, spurring a struggle to source fuel for power stations.Bangladesh's inflation rate has topped 6 per cent for nine consecutive months, with annual inflation in July hitting 7.48 per cent, putting pressure on poor and middle-income families to meet their daily expenses., the Daily Star newspaper reported, after a visit by representatives of the Washington-based lender.The Bangladeshi taka has declined by around 20 per cent against the dollar in the past three months, further weakening the nation's finances - with the current account deficit hitting US$17 billion.