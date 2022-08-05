The shots rang out at the Minnesota mall at around 6 p.m. as police said an "active incident" caused a lockdown.
Busch's wife posted on social media after the shooting to say the family was at the Mall of America during the shooting and were able to exit safely.
Comment: The previous shooting that happened at Mall of America was in January. See: Two injured after 'shooting incident' at Mall of America, police say
"If you are seeing the news ... we got out and are safe," Busch's wife Samantha wrote on her Instagram story.
Video footage on social media showed Bloomington police with weapons drawn.
Cops later said that the shooting happened after two groups of people got into a fight at the Nike store. As one of the groups left, a gunman fired three rounds into another store in the vicinity of shoppers and workers.
The gunfire was heard in a video posted to social media.
"Fortunately, at this time it doesn't appear that anyone was injured," Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges during a news conference Thursday night.
The lockdown was lifted as police searched for the shooter.
Comment: More from the Post Millennial: