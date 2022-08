© Twitter



The Mall of America was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday after police said at least three shots were fired inside the building as terrified shoppers, including NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and his wife, sheltered in place.Busch's wife posted on social media after the shooting to say the family was at the Mall of America during the shooting and were able to exit safely."If you are seeing the news ... we got out and are safe," Busch's wife Samantha wrote on her Instagram story The gunfire was heard in a video posted to social media.The lockdown was lifted as police searched for the shooter.